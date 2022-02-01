To infinity and beyond…

Jetting off into space and experiencing the vast cosmos is one of those experiences only a handful of humans can witness. If you’ve ever wondered what floating around up above the world so high would be like, this immersive exhibition at Infinity des Lumières is one you have to explore.

The digital art gallery in Dubai Mall has teamed up with Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) to launch a new limited-edition immersive experience that will transport you to the stars.

Destination Cosmos: The Ultimate Challenge is an original and exclusive production created by Culturespaces and CNES (National Centre for Space Studies in France) to celebrate the agency’s 60th anniversary. The film will take you on a journey to the cosmos starting from the rainforest in Guyana until you find yourself in the heart of the universe among the rings of Saturn and more.

The best part? You don’t have to belt up and sit in one place. You are encouraged to move around the vast space and explore. You will be surrounded by 3,000 HD digital moving images of stars, planets, nebulae and supernovas – all of which will make you feel like your floating in space.

Additionally, MBRSC will also release footage of the Emirates Mars Mission and Hope Probe during the experience.

The out-of-this-world (literally) show takes place from February 11 to April 2 with shows taking place daily from 6pm to 10pm. Tickets for the experience can be booked online here for Dhs150 per person.

Commenting on the partnership with Infinity des Lumières and CNES, Director General HE Salem Humaid Almarri at Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center stated that he believes, ‘the programme will enhance the community’s understanding and passion for space exploration and studies. Through this novel digital exhibition, residents and visitors alike will have a new way to discover and learn about space that is immersive and enjoyable.’

Wael Soueid, Executive Director at Infinity des Lumières stated that he was looking forward to opening the doors to a surreal outer space experience. He echoed the sentiments of HE Salem Humaid stating it will be an ‘awe-inspiring edutainment experience for our visitors,’

For more information, visit infinitylumieres.com

Images: Supplied