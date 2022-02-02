Nab your seats now for a fun night out…

If you’ve been looking forward to seeing ‘The Noise Next Door’ but have been disappointed in the past due to cancellations, we have some great news for you as the funny lads are officially in UAE.

The comedy troupe were scheduled to perform in UAE in 2019, but they’ve had to cancel due to the pandemic, travel restrictions, and other things beyond their control. This happened not once, not twice but three times… but, fourth times a charm and we’ve just gotten word that the funny men are finally in the country and ready to perform.

Who are ‘The Noise Next Door’?

They are UK’s premier improv comedy troupe. You would have seen them perform on Britain’s Got Talent in 2020. They not only received four yeses from the judges but they also made it to the semi-finals.

They are finally in UAE and will be performing in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. One thing is guaranteed – the audience will be left in stitches with their lightning-quick wit and totally original comedic talents – all with no rehearsed lines.

That’s right, what you’ll get to see and hear on stage is all made up on the spot.

How does THAT work? Simple. All it takes is a little audience participation. Don’t click away… All the funny men need from you are suggestions or ideas which they, in turn, will transform into fantastically funny scenes and songs in the blink of an eye.

They’re so good that the superstars have sold out 11 times at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. They’ve also performed alongside the likes of Michael McIntyre, Al Murray, and Harry Hill.

There’s one show in Abu Dhabi and three in Dubai. So, take a look below and get the performance into your diary.

Do note, doors will be open for those 18 years and over. However, the troupe don’t want to leave the kids out, so there is a child-friendly show (Dhs100 per person) as well taking place on-board the QE2 at Theatre by QE2.

Here are the show details and ticket information

Abu Dhabi

February 3, 8.30pm at Park Rotana Abu Dhabi – Dhs160.

Dubai

February 4, 8.30pm at Movenpick JBR, Dubai – Dhs160.

February 5, 3pm at Theatre by QE2, Mina Rashid, Dubai – from Dhs100 (Family-friendly show, under 12’s must be accompanied by an adult).

February 5, 8.30pm at Theatre by QE2, Mina Rashid, Dubai – Dhs130.

Visit thelaughterfactory.com to nab your seats now.

Images: Supplied