What’s new on Netflix in the UAE this February
The top shows and films to add to your ‘Remind me’ list this February…
Netflix is the ultimate go-to for a binge-worthy unwind. The list of new releases can be pretty long and the choice daunting, but we’ve selected some of the best new movies and TV shows for you to check out in February 2022.
Netflix Original Series
Murderville
Release date: February 3, 2022
Netflix’s latest crime comedy is one to watch. The series is produced by and stars Will Arnett who plays Senior Detective Terry Seattle of the Homicide Division. Each day, Terry gets a new celebrity guest star as his partner. But, here comes the cool twist in the plot. The guest stars aren’t given a script, and as they assist Terry clue by clue, they have to improvise their way through the case. In the end, it’s up to these celebrities alone to name the killer.
Sweet Magnolias (Season 2)
Release date: February 4, 2022
Sweet Magnolias follows the life-long friendship of three women in South Carolina as they navigate relationships, family, and career changes in a small town named Serenity. The end of Season 1 left us on a cliffhanger. but the lovely ladies will be back on February 4 with episode one throwing viewers into the deep end.
Inventing Anna
Release date: February 4, 2022
This story is completely true, except for the parts made up. This intriguing series tells the story of Anna Delvey (or is it Anna Sorokin?), a woman in NYC who pretends to be a German heiress, scamming many of the city’s elite. When Anna gets thrown in jail, a journalist (who has a lot to prove) investigates her case. They developed a dark, funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits her trial as the reporter races against the clock to answer the biggest question NYC is asking: Who is Anna Delvey?
Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Release date: February 16, 2022
Whether you’re a fan or not, slot in some Netflix chill time for this documentary on the life of Kanye West. The film follows the life of the rapper, record producer, businessman and fashion designer and is divided into three acts. Part 1 premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival this month and according to New York Post, ‘makes a touching case’ for the rapper, and may even end up converting the ‘haters’.
Space Force (Season 2)
Release date: February 18, 2022
From the crew that brought you The Office, Space Force Season 2 is landing on Netflix in February. The comedy-drama follows a group of people led by General Mark Naird (Steve Carell) who are trying to, as per the POTUS orders, get ‘boots on the moon’ by 2024. Season 2 will pick up where the last episode of Season 1 left off, of course, but we could not find any trailers or sneak peeks to the show. Better buckle in!
Vikings: Valhalla
Release date: February 25, 2022
The long-awaited sequel to Michael Hirsch’s Vikings is here. A hundred years have passed and a new generation of legendary heroes arises to forge its own destiny — and make history. The series follows the adventures of the of the most famous names in Norse history including Viking ruler Harald Hardrada, Old Norse religious leader Freydis Eriksdotter and more.
Netflix Film
My Best Friend Anne Frank
Release date: February 1, 2022
Anne Frank was a teenage Jewish girl whose diary has been read by thousands across the world. The words she penned are based on her and her family’s plight as they hid from the Nazis for two years. The movie, Diary of Anne Frank on Netflix is based on the real-life friendship between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar as told from Goslar’s perspective.
Tall Girl 2
Release date: February 11, 2022
Seven-foot tall Jodi Kreyman is back and she is no longer just the ‘tall girl’. She’s popular, has a boyfriend, and she just snapped up the lead role in this year’s school musical. But, as she gains popularity, her insecurities intensify and as new relationships are formed, her old ones are tested. As the world she built starts to crumble around her, Jodi realizes that standing tall was only just the beginning.
Forgive us our Trespasses
Release date: February 17, 2022
This film is set in 1939 Germany, a disabled farmer who is hunted down by Nazi soldiers after Hitler puts campaign Aktion T4 in place – a program that sentences people with disabilities to death.
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Release date: February 18
This sequel to the horror film takes place 47 years after Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Melody, her teenage sister Lila, and their friends Dante and Ruth head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas, for business.However, things turn into a nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer.
Tyler Perry’s ‘A Madea Homecoming
Release date: February 25
Tyler Perry’s latest instalment of the franchise, A Madea Homecoming tells the story of Madea’s great-grandson’s college graduation. As the family gather together for the occasion, secrets and drama come to the forefront, putting a. damper on the celebrations.