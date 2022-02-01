The top shows and films to add to your ‘Remind me’ list this February…

Netflix is the ultimate go-to for a binge-worthy unwind. The list of new releases can be pretty long and the choice daunting, but we’ve selected some of the best new movies and TV shows for you to check out in February 2022.

Netflix Original Series

Murderville

Release date: February 3, 2022

Netflix’s latest crime comedy is one to watch. The series is produced by and stars Will Arnett who plays Senior Detective Terry Seattle of the Homicide Division. Each day, Terry gets a new celebrity guest star as his partner. But, here comes the cool twist in the plot. The guest stars aren’t given a script, and as they assist Terry clue by clue, they have to improvise their way through the case. In the end, it’s up to these celebrities alone to name the killer.

Sweet Magnolias (Season 2)

Release date: February 4, 2022

Sweet Magnolias follows the life-long friendship of three women in South Carolina as they navigate relationships, family, and career changes in a small town named Serenity. The end of Season 1 left us on a cliffhanger. but the lovely ladies will be back on February 4 with episode one throwing viewers into the deep end.

Inventing Anna

Release date: February 4, 2022

This story is completely true, except for the parts made up. This intriguing series tells the story of Anna Delvey (or is it Anna Sorokin?), a woman in NYC who pretends to be a German heiress, scamming many of the city’s elite. When Anna gets thrown in jail, a journalist (who has a lot to prove) investigates her case. They developed a dark, funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits her trial as the reporter races against the clock to answer the biggest question NYC is asking: Who is Anna Delvey?

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Release date: February 16, 2022

Whether you’re a fan or not, slot in some Netflix chill time for this documentary on the life of Kanye West. The film follows the life of the rapper, record producer, businessman and fashion designer and is divided into three acts. Part 1 premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival this month and according to New York Post, ‘makes a touching case’ for the rapper, and may even end up converting the ‘haters’.

Space Force (Season 2)

Release date: February 18, 2022

From the crew that brought you The Office, Space Force Season 2 is landing on Netflix in February. The comedy-drama follows a group of people led by General Mark Naird (Steve Carell) who are trying to, as per the POTUS orders, get ‘boots on the moon’ by 2024. Season 2 will pick up where the last episode of Season 1 left off, of course, but we could not find any trailers or sneak peeks to the show. Better buckle in!