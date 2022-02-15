Retailers and rollercoasters are on the way…

A new shopping and lifestyle destination is getting ready to open its doors in Dubai. Dubai Hills Mall, located in the popular Dubai Hills Estate, is gearing up for a grand opening in the coming months, and will include a number of retail, dining, and entertainment concepts.

Visitors will discover the latest branch of Roxy Cinemas, as well as a brand new Adventure Park, featuring 11 unique experiences for the whole family to enjoy. What’s more, a record-breaking roller coaster, called The Storm Coaster, will live inside the mall.

After working up an appetite, mall-goers can choose from a range of homegrown cafes and restaurants, as well as several yet to be named international dining concepts. Geant Hypermarket will provide a one-stop shop for local residents to find their favourite produce.

While we don’t yet know exactly which stores will be opening in Dubai Hills Mall, we can tell you that the selection includes apparel, eyewear, watches, footwear, cosmetics and fragrances, sportswear, jewellery, handbags, electronics, home décor, and more.

The new mall is conveniently located off Umm Sequeim Road, within close vicinity of neighbourhoods such as JVC, Arabian Ranches, Studio City, Motor City, Town Square and, of course, Dubai Hills. Dubai Hills Mall will also offer 7,000 parking spaces within its complex.

As of yet, an official opening date has not been given, but stay tuned to What’s On for further announcements.

Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Hills Estate, coming soon. @dubaihillsmall

Images: Provided