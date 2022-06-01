And the British chef is heading to the city to celebrate its grand opening…

He’s a stalwart on the UK celebrity chef scene and already has one Dubai restaurant in JLT, but Jamie Oliver is adding to his restaurant portfolio in the region with the opening of Jamie’s Italian at The Dubai Mall.

The casual dining concept is located on the lower ground floor of the largest mall in the world, near to The Dubai Fountain exit, and welcomes guests to enjoy casual Italian cuisine including fresh pasta, homemade pizza and sweet desserts. Elsewhere on the menu, you’ll find an array of colourful salads, tasty sides and plenty of antipasti, all of which celebrate the best seasonal produce.

Jamie’s Italian at The Dubai Mall is brought to the city through a collaboration between Jamie Oliver Restaurants and local franchise partner Apparel Group. The restaurant chain is found in 20 locations worldwide, and while this will be the first restaurant in Dubai, it won’t be the last: there are also plans to open a Jamie’s Italian in Dubai Hills Mall in the coming months.

While the restaurant is already welcoming guests, to celebrate its grand opening Jamie’s Italian will host a two-day celebration on Wednesday June 8 and Thursday June 9, which will include a visit from the renowned British chef. There’s an opportunity for you to be there too, just make sure you’re following both @apparelgroup and @jamiesitaliangcc on Instagram, and register via this link.

“I should have been Italian. Beautiful ingredients and a real passion for food brings friends and families together. That’s why, as a chef, I find the country so exciting, and it’s what inspired me to create Jamie’s Italian,” says Jamie Oliver of his restaurant.

It’s not the first time Jamie’s Italian has landed in Dubai. The casual dining concept was previously found at Jumeirah Beach Hotel and Dubai Festival City, although both locations closed several years ago.

Jamie’s Italian, Lower Ground Floor, The Dubai Mall, 11am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 362 7500, @jamiesitaliangcc