It’s beginning to look a bit like Christmas…

Yeah we realise, even by today’s standards, February is a bit too early to start getting all rosy cheeked about the festive season, but from a recent picture spotted on the Reem Mall Twitter account, it looks like the snow has started to fall in their upcoming wintery attraction, Snow Abu Dhabi. Or there’s a chance it’s paint/they’ve whacked the AC on full. In whichever case, the project looks well on the way for a 2022 launch.

What is Snow Abu Dhabi?

Housed on Abu Dhabi’s Reem Island, Reem Mall is almost a city in itself. Once finished, it’ll be furnished with 85 different dining options, and more than 450 stores, across two million square feet of retail space.

Contained within its walls, Snow Abu Dhabi will be ‘one of the world’s largest snow parks’.

We can look forward to themed-characters and 13 thrilling rides and attractions, including an enchanted tree, a snowflake garden, crystal carousel, ice labyrinth, tobogganing and a shovel-ton more. It doesn’t matter if the weather outside is frightful, the scenes inside look delightful.

Mall-most done

You can see a bit more of the snow park interior, and of Reem Mall itself in a recent video released via the mall’s social channels.

Everything is starting to come together now! Take a look at the most recent views of #ReemMall. 🤩​#ReemIsland #InAbuDhabihttps://t.co/UJtkWTkdBv — Reem Mall (@reemmallauh) February 9, 2022

The mall is keeping the details of exactly which shops will be joining the mega project, close to its chest. But we can speculate.

As far back as 2016, it was announced that Landmark Group would be supplying the mall with 23 stores. The brand’s portfolio of shops and tag-pops includes some massive retail clout. Stores such as New Look, Reiss, Adidas Kids, Ecco, Koton, Yours London, Lipsy, Steve Madden, Carpisa, Nose, Pablosky, Aerosoles, Kurt Geiger, Stride Rite, Puket, Blocco 31, Kazar and Loriblu.

But when will it open?

There is no official opening date as yet, but from the video, it looks like the stores are mostly at some level of the fit-out stage, which surely means an announcement is merely months away?

