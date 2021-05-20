Oh the weather inside is frightful…

If, like us, you’re still reeling from the moment you heard the UAE had built a massive indoor ski slope with real snow in the middle of a desert, hold on to your hot chocolate. Because your world is about to get even wilder.

Construction of the massive USD1.2billon Reem Mall retail project, and surrounding transport link upgrades, is now ’95 per cent complete’.

When it launches, at 2 million square foot the mall will be one of the biggest in the region, housing 450 shops, along with a super cool new leisure concept — Snow Abu Dhabi, ‘one of the world’s largest snow parks’.

Blanketing a 100,000 square foot area, the “nearly completed’ Snow Abu Dhabi will take the form of an enchanted forest.

What can we expect from Snow Abu Dhabi…?

The attraction will be divided into distinct whimsical zones, feature a cast of special characters and include multiple thrilling rides and attractions co-conceived by Al Farwaniya Property Developers, Majid Al Futtaim Ventures and Thinkwell.

It doesn’t matter if the weather outside is frightful. The park will be kept at a rosy-nosed -2ºC, with a 500mm covering of snow (more than enough for beefy snowball building) offering a year-round chill spot in this, our beloved land of the eternal sun.

The rides look set to #Sleigh

Let out your inner Elsa with rides and attractions inside the park that include:

Flight of the Snowy Owl

This attraction involves a suspended journey over the enchanted forest offering breathtaking views of the project.

Ice & Floes Toboggan Race and Gruppel’s Summit Escape

The park’s slides will take you on a cross-country adventure, past snow-powdered pine trees and dazzling lights.

More rides

The Magic Carpet, Polar Express Train, Crystal Carousel and Ice and Floes Bumper Tubes are all currently in the testing phase. And Trolls Bowl, Drifts Downhill Run and Snow Hares Bunny Hill, are all nearing completion too.

Snowflake Garden

Nope, not a space for liberal keyboard warriors. Here young and old can frolic in the snow. Do you wanna build a snowman? Well you can here, you can also enjoy ice labyrinths, snowball fights and other snow-based games. Ok bye.

Crystal Carousel

An ornate carved twinkling carousel featuring the animals of the Enchanted Forest.

The Enchanted Tree

This towering chunk of enchanted timber will house and stage some exciting TBC activities and another slide.

In-park dining

Announced F&B concepts include the Lodge Restaurant, Grotto Amphitheatre and, rather excitingly, a dedicated Chocolate Bar. That’s a bar that serves hot chocolate, not a giant Twirl.

Other things we spotted in the renders but has not yet been confirmed

From one of the images it looks like there may also be virtual aurora borealis displays, but we can neither confirm nor deny this at the moment. Also on the ‘probably pile’ sits, a penguin encounter, tobogganing, rubber-ring luging and ice skating.

For more information visit reemmall.ae

Images: Provided