For today only…

Earlier this week we shared the news that Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, one of the capital’s cultch of cut-cost airlines, was adding a pair of new routes to their already thriving network, saying bonjour to both Amman and Aqaba.

Cheap flights

As the follow up act for this Jordanian destination double drop (which has standard one-way fares as low as Dhs78), they’ve just released sale fares for flights departing from the UAE to locations all over the route map. You can travel at any point between now and the end of May, but the sale prices are valid today only. You need to book before midnight February 16, 2022.

Where can I fly to?

The Wizz Air network departing from Abu Dhabi Internation Aiport now sits at more than 30 destinations across Europe, The Middle East, Africa and beyond.

Experience (now even) low(er) fares to awesome world cities such as Alexandria (Egypt); Almaty (Kazakhstan); Athens (Greece); Baku (Azerbaijan); Belgrade (Serbia); Kutaisi (Georgia); Kyiv (Ukraine); Manama (Bahrain); Moscow (Russia); Muscat (Oman); Odesa (Ukraine); Sarajevo (Bosnia); Sohag (Egypt); Tel-Aviv (Israel); Tirana (Albania); and Yerevan (Armenia).

You can book flights via the app or on wizzair.com.

Have a safe flight

The airline has one of the youngest fleets in the air, with four state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo planes, offering low fuel burns, low emissions and a low noise.

For more information on the entry and exit pandemic requirements, you should check out the recently updated Abu Dhabi Green List. For visa related enquiries for your specific nationality and passport as well as entry requirements for the destination you want to travel to, you are advised to contact the relevant embassies.

Images; Wizz Air