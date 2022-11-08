These are the most up-to-date rules for entering Abu Dhabi as of November 2022…

With all the changes to rules and regulations for travelling into the capital, updates that have been necessary to balance safety with normality in the capital, it’s important to keep yourself up to date on the latest requirements and restrictions.

This guide is all about explaining simply, the most important rules for accessing Abu Dhabi, and public spaces within the emirate.

Wearing masks in public

From Wednesday, September 28, 2022 — the requirement to wear masks in most indoor spaces will be dropped. The rule regarding the wearing of masks outdoors was removed in February of this year.

Individuals now only required to wear a masks in the UAE in medical facilities and in centres for people of determination.

We announce the loosening of COVID-19-related restrictions nationwide, as well as the updates to all sectors, which will be in force from 28th September, 2022.

However in all other indoor environments, including schools, hotels, mosques and malls, masks are completely optional.

The Alhosn Green Pass

As of Monday, November 7 the requirement to show an Alhosn Green Pass to enter public places has been removed.

The Alhosn app will continue to provide a resources to store Covid vaccination records.

What are the current entry rules for Abu Dhabi?

Entering Abu Dhabi by road

As of Saturday, February 26 2022, you do not need to present an Alhosn Green Pass or negative PCR to enter Abu Dhabi.

The requirement to pass an EDE scan has also been removed from borders.

Entering Abu Dhabi by Air

As of February 26, Abu Dhabi has scrapped its Green List system altogether, and with it the requirement for unvaccinated passengers arriving from non-Green List countries, to quarantine.

As of March 7, passengers arriving into Abu Dhabi, are will no longer need to take a PCR test on arrival either. It is now optional, available at a cost of Dhs40.

Fully vaccinated travellers (no PCRs required)

Those fully vaccinated (with a UAE approved vaccine) or in possession of a recovery certificate with a QR dated within 30 days, are not required to take a PCR test prior to arrival in Abu Dhabi.

Unvaccinated travellers (PCR still required)

Anybody not fully vaccinated travelling to Abu Dhabi is required to show a negative PCR test obtained within 48 hours of departure, or a Covid-19 recovery certificate with a QR code dated within 30 days of departure.

Flying out of, or transiting through Abu Dhabi

The update also means there is no longer the need to get a negative PCR to board a flight out of Abu Dhabi, or if you are transiting through AUH. Though it is important to check the entry requirements of your destination, they may require PCRs to be conducted in advance.

How tourists prove they’ve been vaccinated

The Alhosn app that provides the gateway for accessing almost all public places in Abu Dhabi has just been given a new update that will make it significantly easier to use for tourists hoping to visit the emirate.

The new feature will allow tourists to download the app and register in advance, using their passport number instead of having to wait for their UID number issued as part of their visa (as was the case prior to this latest change). For more details check out our guide.

Vaccine certificates will be essential for those wishing to enter the UAE on these updated rules. Tourists must get their documents registered on the ICA website five days prior to the departure date. We recommend doing this on the desktop site, as there is more reported functionality.

Step one, download the ICA app and fill in the form under the Register Arrival section. Here you’ll be able to upload your vaccination certificates and once completed, you’ll be sent an SMS with a link to download the Alhosn app. You’ll need to use the same phone number on the ICA app, as you use for the Alhosn app — we recommend that you use a UAE sim (you can change the registered phone number registered to the ICA via the ICA app).

Next you’ll need a UID number, this can be provided at the airport when you arrive or via the ICA website. This is essential for setting up your profile on the Alhosn app. You’ll need to link a phone number to the Alhosn account (the same one you’ve used for the ICA).

