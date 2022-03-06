A fun list of things to do to add to your schedule…

Planning out ways to add some fun this week? Here are some great things to do in Abu Dhabi including trying out a new restaurant, getting artsy at a sculpting class, trying a new fun attraction and more…

Here are six great things to do in the capital to add to your diary.

Monday, March 21

Slide your way into fun at the capital’s new attraction

Abu Dhabi is now home to two shiny (literally) new slide attractions that will give you and your whole family a cool adrenaline rush. Aptly named Velocity, the two slides can be found at The Mall at World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi. The shorter of the two sliders measures 54 meters long with the taller one measuring 68 meters making them the longest and tallest stainless-steel slides in the Middle East. The slides are designed with precision therefore you will still get a thrilling experience as you move through the tube. We haven’t tried them yet, but from the images, we can tell that there are some fairly steep drops and sudden turns. Sounds like a fun way to start the week. It will cost you Dhs25 per person for both slides (Dhs15 for one).

WTC Abu Dhabi Giant Slide, WTC Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Bin Zayed The First Street, Abu Dhabi, Dhs15 for one slide, Dhs25 for two slides, Mon to Fri 10am to 10pm, Sat and Sun 10am to 12am. wtcad.ae

Visit a new Mexican restaurant

Mexican street food restaurant La Carnita has opened in the capital at Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island. Tuck into great food from tacos and nachos to ceviche and churros while soaking in the luxe vibe and cool music. The terrace is a great spot to soak in the last few days of winter with great views of the water and Yas Island. There’s also a kids’ menu with dishes starting from Dhs20.

La Carnita, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)50 185 8068. lacarnita.com

Tuesday, March 22

Enrol the little ones for a Junior Marine Biologist course

The National Aquarium at Al Qana now has an all-new ‘Junior Marine Biologist’ educational program for kids aged five to 15. The program will enable little ones to step inside the shoes of a marine biologist where they can experience what it feels like to care for different species and animals inside the aquarium. They can assist with animal feedings, cleanings, daily checks all while exploring different species. It takes place after school hours over weekdays from 4pm to 7pm. On Friday, it runs from 2.30pm to 5.30pm and costs Dhs350 per child. Email education@thenationalaquarium.ae at least three days in advance to reserve a spot.

The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi, Al Qana, Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 418 6666. thenationalaquarium.ae

Get together with mates at McGettigan’s, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

If you’re looking for a spot to hang with mates, head to the popular Irish bar, McGettigan’s at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi. From 6pm to 11pm, all you have to do is order one main dish from the menu and you’ll get three house beverages for free. This cool deal runs four days a week from Monday to Thursday.

McGettigans, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Al Muroor Road, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 698 8137. mcgettigans.com

Wednesday, March 23

Take a sculpting class at Manarat Al Saadiyat

If it’s been a busy and stressful week, take some time out to do a sculpting class. Similar to cooking and baking, creative classes are known to help reduce stress and take your mind off things. At this sculpting workshop, you will explore creating 3D forms experimenting with a variety of processes including reductive and carving techniques. Book here.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Cultural District, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Dhs100 per person. Tel: (0)2 657 5929. manaratalsaadiyat.ae

Thursday, March 24

Book yourself in for a grape-pairing night

On March 24, head to Blue Grill at Yas island Rotana with a loved one for a grape-pairing night at 6pm. The Latin-themed evening will see you indulging in a five-course menu that will be paired with grapes from South America. It will cost you Dhs299 per person. The deal also runs on March 31. Book your table on 02 656 2000.

Blue Grill, Yas island Rotana, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 656 4000. rotana.com

Images: Supplied