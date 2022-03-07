These aren’t your ordinary playground slides…

Looking out for some cool things to do in the capital this week? Here’s another thrilling activity to add to your list. Abu Dhabi is now home to two shiny (literally) new slide attractions that will give you and your whole family a cool adrenaline rush.

The indoor attraction is called Velocity and you will find it at The Mall at World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi. It opens today and for a total cost of just Dhs25 per person, you can enjoy both thrilling slides. If you want to try just one, it’s Dhs15.

Now, these are no ordinary spiral or curved slides you’d find in your local park. They are one-of-a-kind installations made entirely from stainless steel. The shorter of the two sliders measures 54 meters long with the taller one measuring 68 meters making them the longest and tallest stainless-steel slides in the Middle East.

The slides will take thrillseekers from the third floor of the mall to the ground floor at speeds of 2 to 3 meters per second.

The slides are designed with precision therefore you will still get a thrilling experience as you move through the tube. From the images, we can tell that there are some fairly steep drops and sudden turns.

The towering megastructure is also mounted with a transparent segment using translucent fibreglass technology giving you a chance to view the mall as you zoom on down to the ground floor. It will surely give both the rider and spectators something to smile about.

They are also fitted with multi-colour LED light effects which can be utilized on special occasions for a cool visual treat.

The slides are open to those who are taller than 1.1 meters. There will be mall employees deployed at the control gates of both slides to ensure things are safe and comfortable. If you have younger children who do not fit the height requirements, don’t worry as the slides are a permanent structure in the mall so you’ll have plenty of time to go and try it out.

Over the weekdays, its open from 10am to 10pm and over the weekends from 10am to midnight.

We can’t wait to try this!

WTC Abu Dhabi Giant Slide, WTC Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Bin Zayed The First Street, Abu Dhabi, Dhs15 for one slide, Dhs25 for two slides, Mon to Fri 10am to 10pm, Sat and Sun 10am to 12am. wtcad.ae

Images: Supplied