Plenty for you to try under the stars at Expo 2020 Dubai…

Expo 2020 Dubai may be closing its doors soon (sigh…), but it is showing no signs of slowing down. Though now in its final few weeks, the ‘world’s greatest show’ has launched a Street Food Night Market.

The night market opens today and will remain open until the end of Expo 2020 Dubai, that is until March 31. Hungry Expo 2020 fans can find it at the Festival Garden.

At the Street Food Night Market, you can find authentic street food from across the globe including Silk Road-inspired dishes and unique Hawaiian fare.

There are multiple food stands activities and for the young ones, there’s an inflatable park (you know, just in case the pavilion hopping hasn’t tuckered them out already).

Here’s a list of the vendors at the Expo 2020 Dubai Street Food Night Market:

Sandwichian El Ta’koy Mangrove by the Philippines Mame Sow from Alkebulan The African Dining Hall Local Fire by The Mattar Farm Pickl Creffle cart Floozie Cookies Bread Ahead

There’s entertainment, too and on March 13, there are tunes from reggae legends UB40. They will be performing their greatest hits including Labour Of Love album, together with classics such as (I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You, and a handful of songs from their upcoming album. They begin their set at 9pm.

The Expo 2020 Dubai Street Food Night Market is open from March 11 to 31 daily. On Sunday to Thursday, it opens from 3pm to 11.30pm and on Friday and Saurday, it opens from 12pm to 1.30am (the following day)

On March 27, a ‘not just for vegans’ exhibition and market will take place here with delicious plant-based food. It will open from noon until 10pm.

Images: Supplied