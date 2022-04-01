The doors have closed, here’s what’s planned for a post-Expo life…

Expo 2020 Dubai drew to a close on March 31, 2022. After years of preparation, and months of operation, the World’s Great Show came to an end. The closing ceremony was filled with top entertainment, fireworks and celebrations, but what will happen to the space now?

Expo organisers had already announced that 10 of its most popular attractions will stay operational after the event. The area is now closed off to the public and will reopen later this year as District 2020.

Some of its most-loved pavilions will live on at District 2020, Dubai’s newest residential and business zone located on the Expo site. District 2020 will be a ’15-minute city’ meaning you can travel from one side to the other without the need for a car.

Al Wasl Plaza will stay, meaning visitors will still be able to pass under its iconic structure, and even enjoy performances in the space that has filled our Instagram feeds since October 2021. Rove Hotel will also remain on site, along with one more hotel for guests to relax in during their stay.

Terra, Expo’s sustainability pavilion, will also continue the legacy, but will be converted into a Children and Science Centre, hosting workshops and exhibitions to raise awareness about environmental change. Alif, Expo’s mobility pavilion, will continue to spread the message of mobility, but also house office space.

Some of the event’s country pavilions will also remain, including the falcon-shaped UAE pavilion, and the six-storey mirrored Saudi Arabia pavilion. The Surreal water feature will continue to blow minds with its gravity-defying properties, acting as a major attraction for visitors to enjoy; as will Garden in the Sky – the 55-metre tall rotating observation tower.

Other exciting aspects include a recording studio, created in collaboration with AR Rahman, and an exhibition centre with a 45,000 square metre event space.

district2020.ae

Image: @hugohealy