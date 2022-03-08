The masked DJ will take over Jubilee Stage…

Another huge concert has just been announced for Expo 2020 Dubai. On Thursday March 10, international DJ Marshmello will take to the Jubilee Stage for what promises to be a night of non-stop dancing. The electronic music night will begin at 8.30pm, with access included in your regular Expo 2020 Dubai entry pass.

The American DJ was last in the UAE in 2019, when he performed at the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix after-race concerts. Best known for hits such as Friends featuring Anne-Marie, Alone, Happier, Wolves and many more.

You will need to be in possession of a valid Expo 2020 ticket, which are priced at just Dhs50 for a season pass until the end of Expo in March.

Expo 2020 Dubai recently celebrated welcoming 15 million visits since it opened on October 1, 2021. in that time, musical performances from stars including Ellie Goulding, Alicia Keys, Armin van Buuren, Black Eyed Peas and Coldplay have all performed to sellout crowds.

There’s only 23 days left to enjoy Expo 2020 Dubai, so you’ll need to be quick if you haven’t had a chance to check it out yet.

From now until to March 6, you can also enjoy the BBQ Festival at Festival Garden. Guests will enjoy smokehouse menus from Alkebulan The African Dining Hall, The Hill Country Barbecue Market, The Local Farm by Mattar Farms and plant-based options from Just Vegan. Find the participating restaurants here. The event also promises live entertainment all week and fun kid-friendly activities.

Marshmello, Jubilee Stage, Expo Dubai 2020, Thursday March 10, 8.30pm onwards. expo2020dubai.com