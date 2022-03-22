We’re talking huge flower walls, beautiful trees and more…

It’s the year 2021 and, let’s face it, almost gone are the days of a restaurant getting by on the menu alone. These days, aesthetics are seriously important and some Dubai venues have gone above and beyond. Many restaurants are swinging into floral themes in a big way, from humongous flower walls to floral arches and beautiful trees.

These stunning floral restaurants are all in bloom, and don’t forget your camera…

Ammos

Ammos will really make you feel like you’ve stepped out of Dubai and into the heart of Greece for a moment. Set in an airy open plan setting that leads out on to a alfresco terrace over looking the sea, the tables and chairs are set in a blue and white hue that brings the island of Santorini to mind. The raw bar is a particular highlight, with seabass and octopus carpaccio or a number of different oysters to sample.

Ammos, Rixos Premium JBR, Dubai, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (052) 777 9473. @ammosgreekdubai

EL&N Cafe Here in Dubai, we’re not short of an Instagrammable cafe or two, but none are quite like famed floral cafe, EL&N Cafe, which opened in Dubai’s DIFC last year. It’s a pretty pink paradise: Think retro pink bicycles, neon slogans against pink flower walls, photogenic takeaway cups and candy-themed backdrops. EL&N stands for ‘eat, live and nourish’, aiming to offer ‘the most delectable food and drink offering in a stunning setting.’ EL&N London, Gate Village 2, DIFC, Dubai, Sunday to Wednesday 8am to 11pm, Thursday to Saturday 8am to 12am. @eln_cafe

Hola Rooftop

Capturing the essence of three of Spain’s most favourable islands, Hola Rooftop blends elements of Ibiza, Mallorca and Formentera in a seamless fashion. The eighth floor rooftop restaurant overlooks Meydan Racecourse, but the floral decor is even more appealing than the view. The venue gets top marks for Instagramability and the laid-back style definitely gives off European vibes.

Hola Rooftop, Meydan Hotel, Nad Al Sheba, daily 7.30pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 718 1160. @holarooftop

Mood

Mood is the cool rooftop bar found at Meydan. The open-air lounge is something straight out of the jungle with leafy green plants, wooden furniture, huge floral displays and pops of bright colour everywhere you look. It serves up food, cocktails and shisha.

Mood Rooftop Dubai, Medyan, Dubai, open 7pm until late. Tel: (0)54 440 0227. moodrooftop.com

Mura

No attention to detail has been spared when it comes to the aesthetics of beautiful new Italian restaurant, Mura. The Almafi coast-inspired restaurant is decked out in hues of dark blue and white, with stunning lemon trees forming to create a leafy ceiling effect. Upstairs, there’s an outdoor terrace once again lined with lemon trees, making for a truly Mediterranean dining experience. On the menu, you’ll find an array of raw options, antipasti, pasta, pizza and more, but there’s a big focus on seafood served fresh from an iced display. Don’t forget, you can see the amazing fountain shows at The Pointe from here too.

Mura, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 6pm to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 575 5097. @mura_restaurant

Myrra

Greek and Spanish restaurant Myrra is a colourful addition to Club Vista Mare. The Mediterranean spot is the ideal beachside spot to enjoy a view of the ocean with your fresh oysters and catch of the day. Spanish cuisine fans will enjoy the traditional paella, while lovers of Greek food will fawn after dishes such as kleftiko and spanakopita. There’s both indoor and alfresco seating, plus a dedicated area for the little ones to play and enjoy. Huge blooms adorn the inside restaurant and spill outside onto the terrace and beach.

Myrra by Opa, Club Visa Mare, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 11am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 770 1433. @myrrarestaurant

OPA

Opa is an absolute must visit for a lively Greek dining experience. When arriving, you’ll step into a Mediterranean oasis with white mosaic flooring underfoot and beautiful flowers and fauna reaching up to form a dramatically beautiful entrance hall. Florals are a prominent feature, and you’ll find them scattered throughout the traditionally whitewashed restaurant.

OPA, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed, Dubai, Sun, Mon, Tues, Wed 7pm to 2am, Thurs & Fri 7pm to 3am, Sat 7pm to 1am, . Tel: (04) 357 0557. Facebook.com/opadubai

Saya Caffe

If you’re looking for almost-over-the-top-but-not-nearly-enough pretty pink florals and Insta-worthiness everywhere you look, look no further than Saya Caffe. Whether you visit the original branch in City Walk, the concession stand in Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah or the newer spot at The Pointe, expect Alice in Wonderland-tea party sort of vibes, with dainty teacups and saucers serving tea, cake and picture-perfect breakfast and lunch dishes.

Saya Brasserie Cafe, City Walk, Dubai, 9.30pm to 12am, daily. Saya Cafe, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 9.30am to 11am, daily. Tel: (050) 541 8373. @sayacaffe.ae

Secret Garden by L’eto

Step into a floral wonderland at Secret Garden by L’eto. With one branch in Dubai Mall and one in City Walk, the beautiful brand is all about bundles of blooms adorning the walls and ceilings above the cute patisserie counters. The branch in City Walk has a cute outdoor area too. Expect colourful health bowls, cool drinks and gorgeous desserts.

Secret Garden by L’eto, City Walk 10am to 10pm, Dubai Mall 10am to 1am. @lovesecretgarden.ae

Shanghai Me

DIFC’s stunning East Asian restaurant, Shanghai Me, is just as well known for its upscale fine dining as it is its bold terrace decorated with lush greenery and bamboo details. The upscale restaurant is designed with 1930s Shanghai in mind, and all the glamour of that time. The restaurant and private dining area with its plush, rich-hued interiors and art-deco detailing all pay tribute to Asian traditions.

DIFC, Gate Village Building 11, Dubai, terrace open daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 564 0505, shanghaime-restaurant.com

