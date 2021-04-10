From flower power to perfectly picturesque dishes…

Dubai’s food and beverage scene is thriving as ever and when it comes to beating the competitors and drawing in those crowds, you can’t be any old run-of-the-mill venue. Enter Dubai’s cafes which are all as Instagrammable and picture-worthy as the next.

From incredible floral designs to neon signs and cute outdoor terraces, here are 10 of the most Instagrammable cafes in Dubai right now…

Bounty Beets

A bit of an oldie but still a goody, Bounty Beets is super popular amongst Dubai’s health conscious crowd. With a botanical setting that spills right out from the pretty cafe into the outdoor terrace, Bounty Beets has something for everyone, including vegan to vegetarian or gluten-free so you’ll find something to suit your palette.

Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 8am to 10pm, daily. Tel: (04) 399 4141. @bountybeets

Boston Lane

Boston Lane can be found at the super pretty The Courtyard spot in Al Quoz. The actual cafe is quite small but with alcoves filled with clothes, trinkets and books, it rocks the concept store feel. If you can, try and bag a seat outside for the ultimate sunshine experience.

Boston Lane Cafe, 25 4B Street, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai, daily, 8am to 6pm. Tel: (058) 517 2131. @bostonlane.dubai

Brunch & Cake

Brunch & Cake is the cult Instagram-worthy cafe that originated in Barcelona (where there’s queues of people trying to bag a seat every day). Fortunately for us Dubai residents, there’s a branch in Al Wasl, Jumeirah as well as Brunch & Cake by the Sea, found at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. From boho-chic interiors to pretty outdoor terrace and brightly coloured acai bowls to their signature brekkie board served on a garden shovel, you’ll be getting snap-happy the whole time you’re there.

Brunch & Cake Dubai, Ground Floor, Wasl 51, Al Wasl Rd, Dubai, Sun to Wed 8am to 1opm, Thur to Sat 8am to 10.39pm, Brunch & Cake by the Sea, The Pointe Palm Jumeirah, . Tel: (800) 4726362. @brunchandcakedubai

Cassette

Cassette can be found in Al Quoz’s cute Courtyard, which deserves an accolade all of its own for Instagramability. The space is, unsurprisingly, dedicated to music which is evident in its design, carefully chosen playlist and special corner with old vinyls. The breakfast options are healthy, nutritious and creative, although we think you can’t go wrong with the classic avo smash on toast.

Cassette, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai, daily 8am to 6pm. Tel: (04) 349 1966. @cassettedxb

Forever Rose

Step into a 2D wonderland at the ultra-cool Forever Rose cafe that not too long ago opened at Dubai’s Box Park. From the tables and chairs to the plates – everything is done in 2D monochrome styling, with the only hints of colour coming from red roses placed around the venue. The black and white hues of the restaurant make way for the bursts of colour coming from the Instagrammable dishes served here.

Forever Rose Cafe, Al Wasl Road, Boxpark, Dubai, 9am to 12am daily. @foreverrosecafe

Saya Caffe

If you’re looking for almost-over-the-top-but-not-nearly-enough pretty pink florals and Insta-worthiness everywhere you look, look no further than Saya Caffe. Whether you visit the original branch in City Walk, the concession stand in Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah or the brand new spot at The Pointe, expect Alice in Wonderland-tea party sort of vibes, with dainty teacups and saucers serving tea, cake and picture-perfect breakfast and lunch dishes.

Saya Brasserie Cafe, City Walk, Dubai, 9.30pm to 12am, daily. Saya Cafe, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 9.30am to 11am, daily. Tel: (050) 541 8373. @sayacaffe.ae

Secret Garden by L’eto

Step into a floral wonderland at Secret Garden by L’eto. With one branch in Dubai Mall and one in City Walk, the beautiful brand is all about bundles of blooms adorning the walls and ceilings above the cute patisserie counters. The branch in City Walk has a cute outdoor area too. Expect colourful health bowls, cool drinks and gorgeous desserts.

Secret Garden by L’eto, City Walk 10am to 10pm, Dubai Mall 10am to 1opm. @lovesecretgarden.ae

Tanya’s Teahouse

With its whimsical interiors and fashion-themed teas, it’s not hard to see why Tania’s Teahouse has become one of Dubai’s most Instagrammable spots. Housed in a two-storey villa in Jumeirah, on the breakfast menu you’ll find the pastel-hued mermaid toast, rainbow-bright beetroot hummus, and French toast in a teacup.

Tania’s Teahouse, Villa 779A, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai. daily, 9am to 8pm. Tel: (04) 324 0021. taniasteahouse.com.

Vibe

Promising ‘good vibes only’, you’re guaranteed a smile as soon as you walk into this brightly coloured, tropical-style cafe which will have you feeling like you’re in a little roadside spot in the Caribbean. Their breakfast dishes are a work of art and we must give a nod to the cute and creative names of them like ‘I’m benedicted to you’ and ‘scramble, don’t go bacon my heart’.

Vibe UAE, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, 12am to 10pm, daily. Tel: (04) 339 0087. @vibeuae

Opening soon…

EL&N

EL&N London is opening in Dubai’s DIFC later this year. Set to launch in summer 2021, the pretty pink cafe is all about Instagrammability. Think retro pink bicycles, neon slogans against pink flower walls, photogenic takeaway cups and candy-themed backdrops.

EL&N London, Gate Village 3, DIFC, Dubai, opening Summer 2021. @eln_cafe

Images: Social/Provided