Expect the cafe’s signature pink floral blooms and Insta-worthy dishes…

It’s the year 2021 and there’s never been a bigger focus in Instagrammability. Dubai is not short of cafes and restaurants clamouring to tick this box, but it could be argued that few do it quite like Saya Caffe, with its stunning floral blooms, beautiful aesthetics and Insta-worthy dishes.

For those in the know, Saya Brasserie Caffe in City Walk has long been popular with those in hunt of a beautiful cafe setting. More recently, Saya opened a concession cafe at Palm Jumeirah’s Nakheel Mall, followed by a new ‘tea house’ in Al Wasl.

Now, there’s a chance to get another slice of the action as Saya Caffe has teamed up with new French-Russian inspired restaurant Matroshka Bistro & Jardin, which can be found at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, offering its visitors a stellar view of the Palm Fountains.

The jaw-dropping floral Saya Caffe has taken over the ground floor of the restaurant, plus it spills out onto the open terrace outside for plenty of alfresco dining. It’s expected to stay put until the end of summer and is the only Saya Caffe to serve alcohol.

The space is absolutely stunning, with pink blooms and lights cascading from the ceiling, a huge flower wall, Saya’s signature pink velvet shell chairs, a love heart wall, draped pink silk features and neon quote signs adorning the place.

You’ll even find pink Matroyshka dolls or ‘Russian dolls’ as they’re more widely known, dotted around the venue. The Saya pop-up will be serving up signature Saya specials as well as some new dishes inspired by Matroshka’s Russian cuisine.

If you’ve never dined at Saya Caffe, get ready for some incredible creations, both aesthetically and to the taste. It’s kind of like going to an Alice in Wonderland-tea party, with dainty teacups and saucers serving speciality drinks and coffees, as well as sweet treats.

Saya Caffe & Matroshka Bistro & Jardin, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 10am to 1am. @sayacafe.ae @matroshkadubai

Images: Provided