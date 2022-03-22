It includes a private members’ social club…

The Abu Dhabi neighbourhood of Al Bateen has always been a hotbed of creative culinary concepts — giving rise to elegant cafes, supper clubs, innovative indie set-ups and gorgeous waterfront restaurants.

And the brand new M1 Café & Lounge looks like a safe bet to continue the quality of that trend, it’s converted luxury villas with ‘ultra-modern’ interiors, and flexible dining experiences that range from casual to VIP.

It’s staged across three levels, each with its own dedicated theme and menu. There’s an all day cafe on the ground floor, offering light bites and gourmet coffee; the second level is occupied by the main dining lounge which offers a more comprehensive selection of culinary flair; and finally, the top floor is dedicated to that super exclusive lifestyle, with a private members’ social club, comprised of a lounge, two private dining chambres, and a meeting room.

Menu1

The dining highlights at M1 Café & Lounge include braised short rib fettuccini, rosemary and garlic grilled prawns, a selection of maki rolls (including a classic California roll), burrata and pesto pizza, and whole roasted seabass. It’s an ensemble curated by the Director of Operations at (turn-key partners) Restaurant Secrets Inc. — Brian Voelzing.

Talking about the launch, Voelzing said “We aimed to create a menu that offers something for everyone by using the best ingredients available and taking inspiration from some of the most popular dishes found in the region. Guests will find the menu divided into sections where each item is cooked or prepared like the Josper Grill, Sushi Counter, or the Woodfire Oven, there’s also Handmade Pasta,”

Restaurant Secrets Inc are a hospitality consultant and incubator tasked with helping bring concepts such as Montauk Boutique Café to the UAE’s cuisine scene, in the best possible shape. They also have upcoming projects at Al Qana (Tazal and Oii) and Yas Mall (La Serre Bistro & Boulangerie).

Al Bateen, weekdays 8am to 11 pm, Sat to Sun 8am to 1 am. Tel: (02) 5833342, @m1cafelounge

Images: Provided