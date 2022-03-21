Including new locations for La Serre, Shiroi Izakaya, Montauk, Joud Café…

That Dhs500 million Yas Mall extension that began in March 2021 has already yielded some outstanding results. Once finished it will represent more than 100 new stores and eateries, with significant upgrades to existing flagship stores.

At 2.5 million square feet, Yas Mall is a substantial unit (we’re fat-shaming, just suggesting it has big bones) and although its a relatively young shopping centre, having opened its doors at the end of 2014, it still needs to keep pace with the emirate’s upcoming retail mega projects.

Yasterday’s news

So far we’ve seen dramatic upgrades to the Apple Store (which literally doubled in space), Marks and Spencer (and the city’s only M&S Cafe), Mango, Gant, and Women’s Secret.

Brand new stores have included Waitrose Sophia Bognem, Faces, Stressless, Bloomr, Paperchase and Loft Fifth Avenue. Tryano got a high-end fashion boost with the addition of brands such as the iconic Dior, Fendi, Valentino, Carolina Herrera, Dolce & Gabbana, Tory Burch, Christian Louboutin and Salvatore Ferragam.

In regards to new food and beverage concepts, we got excited at the arrival of Forever Rose, %Arabica, Taco De Casa, Table Otto, L’Eclair de Génie by Chef Christoph Adams, Leens, Emarati Coffee and Entrecote Café de Paris.

But what does the future hold?

Saying Yas to the future

Coming, we’re told ‘very’, soon (Q1 2022 soon) — the following exciting dining experiences are making their way to Yas with enthusiastic gastronomic swagger — Kronful, Sticky Rice, La Serre, Shiroi Izakaya, Montauk, and Joud Café.

Coming to the mall in retail, we’re preparing for Mercedes Benz, Vogue Gym, Roomours, The Master’s Perfume, Bella Maison, Vans, Columbia, and Timberland, to all drop in the not too distant future.

The final touches are being made to the upgrades of existing stores such as Zara (which will now spread) across two levels, Adidas, Sephora, Forever 21 and Zara Home.

Saying Yas to fun

One final piece of positive preview news, is that a second Abu Dhabi location of the awesome kid’s adventuretainment hun, AirManiax will be opening — offering incredible inflatable fun times. It’s being created with the specific intention of inspiring little ones to find fun in the active life. And to expend a little of that pent-up *screams incoherently* energy.

Yas Mall, open Sun to Thu 10am to 10pm, Fri to Sat 10am to midnight. Tel: (800) 927 6255, @yasmallad

Images: What’s On archive