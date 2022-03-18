And what is still to come…

It’s no secret that Abu Dhabi absolutely loves a leisure mega project. It’s a city that is committed to coming up with new ways to give engineers and architects fractal fever dreams. But this drive for innovation, for the abstract and the new, is part of what makes Abu Dhabi so unique.

One of the newest, and now partly open, mega projects in the capital, is Al Qana — a Khor Al Maqta’a waterfront destination offering a diverse mix of leisure, hospitality, and entertainment off-white wows. This is our guide to what’s open right now at Al Qana and what is coming soon.

Now open

The National Aquarium

Experience the life aquatic at what is currently the Middle East’s largest aquarium — there are 22,000 local and international marine creatures, a collection of above-sea-level animals, 10 zones of exploration, interaction opportunities and a chance to go BTS, with glass bottom boats, tank dives and exclusive educational tours.

The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi, Al Qana, Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs105. Tel: (0)50 123 4455. thenationalaquarium.ae

The Bridge

The Bridge is a holistic health and lifestyle destination, located right in the heart of Al Qana. Their wellness manifesto is divided into distinct areas under headings like ‘Move’, ‘Pause’, ‘Expand’, ‘Taste’ and ‘Learn’. The headlines are that the facility includes a gym with 250 exercise work stations; therapy rooms with Hydro-Oxygen Airpods, Cryo treatment, Infrared saunas and its own spa; there’s a healthy eating restaurant, a cold-press juice bar and a rooftop garden lounge; they offer yoga classes, meditation, and workshops on breathwork; The Bridge will host learning experiences too with the aim to inspire, and provide a community hub for enjoying cultural activities through art, music, film and books. thebridgehub.com

The Marina

The stunning Riviera-style Al Qana Marina is a vibrant new waterfront destination with berths for 106 boats, plus new restaurants, cafes and lounges. For those lucky enough to own a boat, Al Qana Marina accommodates vessels up to 80 feet in length, and offers a range of high-spec vessel services for yacht owners including cleaning, assisted berthing, concierge and vessel preparation. There’s both day pass and annual memberships available, the latter of which come with perks including offers on memberships to Al Qana’s leisure offerings: The National Aquarium and The Bridge Lifestyle Hub. alqana.ae

Taste Restaurant

Located at The Bridge, Taste is one of the first F&B projects to open at Al Qana. It’s a gorgeous rooftop venues offering watery vistas for discerning sistas and mistas, as well a menu built on 100 per cent organic food and craftily curated mocktails. thebridgehub.com

Cartel

A household name on the capital’s coffee connoisseur circuit, these home-grown roast masters have thoroughly switched things up for this new outlet. The brand’s founder Nasser AlMaskari, said: “Being Abu Dhabi’s leading specialty coffee roaster, we are delighted to open our new flagship store at Al Qana, a new prestigious culinary destination in the capital.”

“Our new concept mirrors Al Qana’s aspiration to create social entertainment and human connections through uplifting experiences as Abu Dhabi’s go-to urban dining destination. We would like to thank Al Qana for their commitment to supporting local entrepreneurs & are excited to showcase a coffee experience unparalleled in the UAE.” @cartelcoffeeroasters

The boat cruise

What better way to explore Al Qana’s ode to Abu Dhabi’s maritime history, than with a scenic boat tour? These pleasure cruises are now available between 2pm and 10pm.

Notorious

A name that you won’t likely to be forgetting, Samer Mashal is the founder of an entirely new cafe concept, debuting in Al Qana: ” We are very excited to begin our journey in Abu Dhabi. We believe that Al Qana’s vison, dynamic offerings and waterfront location makes it the perfect spot to introduce our dramatic, wild, and unconventional brand to the world.

The Notorious Cafe has been conceived as a retro-styled brand inspired by New York City in the 1960s. It was essential for us to create a unique and unforgettable experience for our customers, to inspire them with our coffee brewers and live roasters, all of which are sourced directly from farmers and roasted in-house and retail offerings“.

Food stalls

There are a number of static alfresco caffeination stations and food trucks scattered throughout the Al Qana complex. You can, for example, enjoy the traditional Emirati snacks served up at Fifty Fifty; or head to Frites for a gourmet portion of everybody’s favourite fried potato dish; Nomad offers deliciously dainty pastries; and Mado Dondurma has got your Turkish dessert cravings covered.

Still to come

Cinemacity

One of the main family entertainment attractions will undoubtedly be the 15-screen Cinemacity. A massive movieplex that comes kitted out with Abu Dhabi’s largest cinema screen, coming in at a huge 26 metres, and will host the latest blockbuster screenings, with potential red carpet moments on the horizon. Recent updates also include the news that a lively outdoor amphitheatre will also be positioned close to the cinema. Designed to host special eventssuch as festivals, concerts and exhibitions. Alongside the amphitheatre, the waterfront will be equipped with the equipment to put on light and water spectaculars.

Pixel

Pixel will be the largest gaming hub of its type in Abu Dhab and include the latest evolution of Location-Based Entertainment (LBE). In addition to futuristic VR tech, the venue will also operate the first certified eSports (that’s competitive gaming for any noobs out there) academy in the region. The announcement of Pixel’s inclusion in the Al Qana development followed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Fouad Mashal, CEO of Al Barakah International Investment and developer of Al Qana, and Karim Ibrahim, CEO of Robocom VR. Speaking about the news, Fouad Mashal said: “In line with our vision to bring world-class experience to Al Qana, our partnership with Robocom VR will position Pixel as one of the most sought-after VR and eSports destinations in the UAE.”

Adrenark

Adrenark is set to offer a wide range of fun and energy-expending facilities including a large indoor park. Adventuretainment activities will include wall-running; dodgeball; foam pit frolicking; trampoline double bouncing; parkour; ziplining; roller skating and more.

Grand Beirut

This will be the fourth UAE outlet of the popular Lebanese restaurant chain owned and operate by MBT Restaurant Management. The group has had a busy year, with new concepts Beirut Sur Mer and Raclette opening on Saadiyat Island to grand appraisal. The brand reputation for authenticity and consistency makes this announcement worth getting very excited about.

Otoro

Set to offer a modern Japanese dining experience, Otoro’s (the name comes from a prized cut of tuna) menu will feature ‘quirky sushi’, Japanese wagyu steaks and a collection of sharing style dishes.

Oii

Describing the cuisine at this restaurant, Ayesha Al Mansoori, founder and CEO at Oii said: “Al Qana’s unique blend of modernity and tradition makes it the ideal fit to introduce our Mediterranean fine dining concept which adds a signature contemporary twist to traditional recipes passed down from generations”.

Pinky Fish

Yet another concept from MBT Restaurant Management, this seafood focused diner promises a “unique signature interactive tableside experiences”. We don’t know for sure, but from the whispers we’ve heard, it sounds like this menu will have a Mediterranean flavour. Could we see plateless servings of paellea, like a sort of European version of the Dampa serving ritual? We can’t wait to find out.

Wing It

We don’t have much information on Wing It, but we presume it will sell chicken wings or there’s a massive wasted opportunity there. We’re also told the menu will include kebabs, wraps, and fries — so it sounds like a neat little fast food stop for those in search of the quicker, less fussy bite.

Space Café

Speaking about the big second step for the brand, general manager, Abdulla Alhesbi said: “Building on the success of our first store opening in Ras Al Khaimah two years ago, we are taking great pride in expanding our local brand in the capital, in one of the most sought-after locations.

“Al Qana is the ideal location for our guests to find their perfect space where they can enjoy their time over a variety of food and beverages in a unique friendly ambiance.”

Joud Café

Already serving brews and delighting cafe crews in three other Abu Dhabi locations, this brand is a known and well loved capital quantity. Talking about the upcoming Al Qana launch, Keshar Pacchai, Area Manager of the innovative chain said: “Our partnership with Al Qana is part of our strategy to expand the Joud Cafe brand into key leisure and tourist destinations in Abu Dhabi.”

