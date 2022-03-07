There’s a big discount for booking early too…

The global kids entertainment phenomenon, Peppa Pig along with her family, friends and no doubt a ‘grr dinosaur’ or two are making their way to Abu Dhabi for a series of live shows in May.

Peppa Pig’s Adventure will unfold on stage at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island between Thursday May 26, and Sunday May 29, 2022. There’s one show daily on Thursday and Friday (at 6pm). And there are two shows daily on Saturday May 28 (at 2.30pm and 6pm) and Sunday May 29 (at 11am and 2.30pm).

Tickets are on sale now via the etihadarena.ae website, and a current early bird deal means you can get 15 per cent off weekday tickets, and 10 per cent off weekend tickets. Prices start at just Dhs82, VIP packages are available.

You might also like Tickets to see Maroon 5 perform in Abu Dhabi are now on sale

No salt, all Peppa

This 60-minute live musical stage show features life-size puppet performances, telling the story of a Peppa Pig camping adventure.

Present, and along for the ride, are all your (kid’s) favourite characters from the TV show, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, Gerald Giraffe and likely little George too. Hope that’s not a spoiler. And good old Daddy Pig has been roped in to drive the bus. After all he is an expert at driving busses. Silly Daddy Pig.

Full priced tickets are available at the following pricing, VIP – Dhs386; Platinum – Dhs268; Gold – Dhs225; Silver – Dhs171; Bronze — Dhs96.

Etihad Arena, Yas Bay, from Dhs96, multiple timings from Thursday May 26 to Sunday May 29. Tickets available now via etihadarena.ae.

Images: Provided