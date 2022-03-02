The top shows and films to add to your ‘Remind me’ list this March…

Netflix is the ultimate go-to for a binge-worthy unwind. The list of new releases can be pretty long and the choice daunting, but we’ve selected some of the best new movies and shows for you to check out in March 2022.

Netflix Original Series

Worst Roommate Ever

Release date: March 1, 2022

This limited series features probably the worst roommates you can ever imagine. From violent con artists to stone-cold killers, these are some of the most terrifying true stories and some of the worst cohabitation experiences you could ever imagine.

Midnight at the Pera Palace

Release date: March 3, 2022

This drama series is based at a historic Istanbul hotel – Pera Palace and follows a young journalist named Esra who is thrust into the past and must stop a plot that could change the fate of modern Turkey.

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You

Release date: March 8, 2022

For a load of laughs on a night in, watch this comedy by Netflix comedy on March 8. Taylor Tomlinson returns with her second original comedy special and hilariously shares an intimate look at her struggles with mental health, grief, and dating.

The Andy Warhol Diaries

Release date: March 9, 2022

You’ve probably seen Andy Warhol’s famous paintings (or seen the style of paintings floating around) but just never realized it. His art movement made pop art a major movement in the US. His most famous works feature the Campbell soup cans and the silkscreen painting of Marilyn Monroe. In this series, you will learn about the remarkable life of Andy Warhol from the intimate vantage point offered by the artist’s own posthumously published diaries.

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives

Release date: March 16, 2022

This scandalous four-part documentary series uncovers how Sarma Melngailis, a celebrity restaurateur once hailed as the queen of vegan cuisine becomes a fugitive when she goes on the run with a man who cons her out of a fortune by convincing her that he holds the key to making every dream — from expanding her food empire to making her beloved pitbull immortal — a reality.

Bridgerton: Season 2

Release date: March 16, 2022

Cancel your plans on March 16! One of the most popular and best Netflix shows of all time is back for Season 2. The second season will follow Anthony Bridgerton’s love story with newcomer, Kate Sharma. The series will be based on Quinn’s novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

Netflix Film

Against the Ice

Release date: March 2, 2022

Based on a true story of Denmark’s 1901 polar exhibition, this film is based on friendship, love and the awe-inspiring power of companionship as two men succeed in finding proof Greenland is one island but not before battling extreme conditions in their fight for survival.

The Bombardment

Release date: March 9, 2022

The fates of several Copenhagen residents collide when a WWII bombing mission accidentally targets a school full of children. It is sadly, based on true events.

The Adam Project

Release date: March 11, 2022

Ryan Renolds, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo stars in this ‘past meet future’ Netflix film out on March 11. Adam is a a time-traveler who crash lands into his past while trying to save the future. He soon meets his 12-year-old self and must seek out his late father for help in returning to his actual time. Expect banter that will draw out the laughs, but we’ve been told tears could be shed as well.

Rescued by Ruby

Release date: March 17, 2022

Yet another Netflix film based on a true story, but this one is guaranteed to draw out the ‘awws’. State trooper Dan dreams of joining the K9 Search and Rescue team, but no one will give him the chance. There’s also shelter dog Ruby who dreams of having a home but is running out of hope. When fate brings Dan and Ruby together, it’s their unshakable bond that helps them face their toughest challenge yet.

Black Crab

Release date: March 18, 2022

This Netflix Swedish action thriller is set in a post-apocalyptic world torn apart by war. During a long, harsh winter, six soldiers embark on a covert mission across a frozen archipelago, risking their lives to transport a mysterious package that could end the war. As they enter hostile enemy territory, they have no idea what dangers lie ahead or who — if anyone — they can trust. But for speed skater turned soldier Caroline Edh, the mission is about something else entirely.

Windfall

Release date: March 30, 2022

Fans of English filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock will love this one. A man breaks into a tech billionaire’s empty vacation home, but things go sideways when the arrogant mogul and his wife arrive for a last-minute getaway. Jason Segal steps out of his usual comedic style role and stars in this suspenseful Netflix film as a man who breaks into a tech billionaire’s empty vacation home. Things go sideways when the arrogant mogul and his wife arrive for a last-minute getaway.