Planning on spending your weekend munching on popcorn and catching the latest blockbuster? Here’s a guide to all the new movies out in UAE this week.

Dog

With a dog named Lulu by his side, Army Ranger Briggs races down the Pacific Coast to make it to a soldier’s funeral on time. Along the way, Briggs and Lulu drive each other completely crazy, break a handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards to have a fighting chance of finding happiness.

Starring: Channing Tatum, Q’orianka Kilcher, Aqueela Zoll

Genre: Comedy (PG15)

Last Looks

A disgraced former LAPD detective is roped back into working as a private eye to investigate the murder of an eccentric television star’s wife.

Starring: Morena Baccarin, Charlie Hunnam, Mel Gibson, Rupert Friend, Lucy Fry

Genre: Action (15+)

KIMI

Angela Childs is a tech analyst who reviews data streams for the Amygdala Corporation, purveyor of the voice-activated companion server KIMI. Amidst a pandemic, even though restrictions have eased, Angela suffers from agoraphobia and follows a strict routine within the safety of her loft apartment in downtown Seattle. Between computer breaks, Angela flirts—among other things — with her neighbour across the street, and communicates with her mother, her dentist, and her therapist via video chat, proving she never needs to leave the comforts of home. But that changes when she hears something horrific in one of the streams she is analyzing.

Starring: Byron Bowers, Jaime Camil, Zoë Kravitz

Genre: Thriller (15+)

Castle Fall

Three million dollars are hidden in a luxurious condominium known as The Castle. Two rival gangs led by Shea, are after the hidden cash but before they can retrieve it, the building’s janitor Mike stumbles upon it. The three groups are battling for the prize but are all under a ticking time bomb, as the building is strapped with dynamite to be demolished by the city. The three groups have 8 hours to retrieve the cash and get out alive.

Starring: Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins, Kim De Longhi

Genre: Action (15+)

Belfast

A semi-autobiographical film that chronicles the life of a working-class family and their young son’s childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital.

Starring: Jude Hill, Lewis McAskie, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench

Genre: Biographical (PG13)

