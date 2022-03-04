Beach days are going to get a little pricier…

Since Palm West Beach opened at Palm Jumeirah, we’ve seen more and more incredible outlets popping up and taking up space on our calendar. From chilled breakfasts by the sand, to day-to-night celebrations with international DJs, Palm West Beach is the place to be.

For those who enjoy the accessibility of its large underground parking though, the days of being able to park for free are officially over. West Beach announced the introduction of its ticketless paid parking system, which is already in place. The mechanics are similar to the system recently introduced at Club Vista Mare.

So, how does it work?

When you enter the car park, your license plate will be scanned as you pass under the barrier. If you spend Dhs200 or more at one of the restaurants at Palm West Beach, you can validate your parking which will get you three hours free.

You must remember to tell your waiter your license plate number before you leave the restaurant, and they will validate it for you. For unvalidated cars, or stays over three hours, the parking fees are charged at Dhs20 for the first additional hour and Dhs10 per hour thereafter. You can pay this by scanning the QR code below, and paying the fee online.

West Beach is undoubtedly one of the hottest spots in Dubai right now. You’ll find it on the trunk of Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah – a long stretch of sand which lends itself to Five Palm Jumeirah, Lucky Fish, Surf Club and Koko Bay, to name a few.

It is part of the 1.5km Park Promenade project on the Palm’s trunk, with a long boardwalk, lined on either side by fairy-light wrapped palm trees. Spaced out across the decking, looking onto the beach are a number of bungalow-style venues, each of which plays host to a restaurant.

westbeach.ae