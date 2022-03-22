Fashion, homewares, a hypermarket, cinema, food court and Dubai’s fastest indoor rollercoaster…

The long-awaited shopping and lifestyle destination, Dubai Hills Mall, finally opened its doors last month, and is now home to a number of retail, dining, and entertainment concepts.

Though the mall is now welcoming visitors, only about 50% is actually open – so there’s plenty more to look forward to.

Now open

While we don’t have a full list of the stores open at Dubai Hills Mall, we can tell you that the selection includes apparel, eyewear, watches, footwear, cosmetics and fragrances, sportswear, jewellery, handbags, electronics, home décor, and more.

For fashion and sportswear fans, Puma is now open, offering a huge range of fitness and lifestyle apparel, as well as Superdry, H&M, Bershka, Aldo and Dune. Most excitingly for high street fashion fans, a huge Zara is also among the fashion options now open.

Those wanting to add to their beauty kits can now visit Faces, Sephora, L’Occitane, Le Labo and Jo Malone. For pampering, an N Bar nail salon is also open on the lower ground floor.

Looking to pick up a bargain? Copenhagen’s Flying Tiger, Amsterdam’s HEMA and DAISO Japan are all ready for savvy shoppers to snap up the items they never knew they needed.

Home furnishing brands West Elm, Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Kids are also among the already open stores in the new mall, offering a beautiful range of home accessories, furniture and signature pieces which can all be shopped on the ground floor. There’s also a Sharaf DG, for picking up household electricals.

For residents that live locally, the largest Géant hypermarket in the region is now open at Dubai Hills Mall, inviting the community to get their weekly food shop done on the Ground Floor. In store, you’ll find a variety of fresh produce, an in-house bakery, an organic, gluten free and vegan foods section, and a French-inspired cheese section.

Alongside retail, a few fast food restaurants have already opened at the food court including McDonald’s, KFC and Pizza Hut, while coffee shops Starbuck’s and Costa Coffee are also open within the mall, outside of the foodcourt. While we’ll still need to wait for the cinema to open, Adventure Park – featuring 11 unique experiences for the whole family to enjoy – is already open for families to enjoy. What’s more, a record-breaking roller coaster, called The Storm Coaster, is also open for thrill-seekers to take on.

Still to come

Dubai Hills Mall will add a Roxy Cinemas cinema to its roster of leisure options soon, where visitors will be able to catch all the latest blockbusters. For now, we’re not sure whether this will include Roxy’s VIP Platinum or Platinum Plus options.

There’s plenty of new restaurants still to come too, with openings from D3’s homegrown Japanese restaurant Akiba Dori; Tulum will expand from The Dubai Mall to a second branch in Dubai Hills Mall; and concepts from Bluewaters Island Ketch Up and Mitts & Trays will both land in Dubai Hills. For casual coffees and sweet treats, shoppers will also be able to reward themselves with the culinary delights of Laduree when it opens soon.

And in terms of shopping, while stores including West Elm and Pottery Barn are already open for shopping the latest trends in homeware, wallet-friendly additions like ACE Hardware and Home Centre are still to open their doors. For fashion fans, Nike, Converse and a new outpost of Urban Outfitters are all set to welcome shoppers in the coming weeks to Dubai Hills Mall; while those looking to stock up on pantry goodies can look forward to a new M&S, set to open soon.

The new mall is conveniently located off Umm Sequeim Road, within close vicinity of neighbourhoods such as JVC, Arabian Ranches, Studio City, Motor City, Town Square and, of course, Dubai Hills. Dubai Hills Mall will also offer 7,000 parking spaces within its complex.

Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Hills Estate. @dubaihillsmall

