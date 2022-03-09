Your summer holidays look sorted then…

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is currently dropping more new destinations on its route map than get quoted in a Pitbull song. Aqaba, Amman, Salalah, Santorini — it’s an airline that truly embodies the Mr Worldwide spirit.

And, announced today, the latest addition to the line-up is that most popular of Asian vacation locations — Sir Lanka. It’s Mattala to be precise, bang on the south east coast of the tear drop island — and just next door to one of the most incredible safari experiences available outside of Africa, Yala National Park.

Wildlife viewing highlights there include leopards, elephants, sloth bears, crocodiles, wild peacocks, blue-tailed bee-eaters, monitor lizards and Sri Lanka grey hornbill. Mattala also lies within reach of Udawalwe National Park and a winding trail of bohemian beach adventures.

These Wizz Air flights to Sri Lanka will start at the beginning of June and depart three times a week (on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays) with one-way prices starting at just D hs179. Tickets are on sale now via the wizzair.com website.

Talking about the route launch, Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Sri Lanka is an exciting destination that has everything; beautiful beaches, a diverse cultural heritage, historical sites dating back 1000s of years and even aUNESCO listed World Heritage Site. It is truly a must-see travel destination.”

Images: Getty