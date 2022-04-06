A fun list of things to do to add to your schedule…

Planning out your week? Make sure you add these great things to do in Abu Dhabi to your diary. It includes trying out a new cafe packed with board games, getting crafty and meeting a dinosaur called Stan.

Here are six great things to do in the capital to add to your diary.

Monday, April 4

Indulge in an Iftar at Market at Edition

Top chef Tom Aikens has collaborated with popular local chef Mohamad Orfali for a traditional iftar with a contemporary touch at The Abu Dhabi Edition. Dishes include Tom’s signature mezze (muhammara, marinated chickpeas and pumpkin hummus), and a slow-roasted pomegranate and cinnamon lamb shoulder.

The Abu Dhabi EDITION, Marina, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs198. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @abudhabiedition

Tuesday, April 5

Love pizza? Make a beeline to Antonia at Mamsha Al Saadiyat

Antonia is an uncontrived licensed Roman restaurant with a menu packed with pizzas by the slice with prices starting around Dhs25. You can check out the cuts behind the glass-fronted kitchen counter, so you order the ones that catch your eye. When Miles, our What’s On Online Reporter dined here he made the rest of the team absolutely Ninja Turtle green with jealousy and even declared it confidently as one of the very best pizzas in Abu Dhabi – which is why it is something you need to try this week. You can read his review here.

Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, midday to 11pm. Tel: (02) 667 2554, @antonia.uae

Stretch for free at complimentary yoga classes

On Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from 8.30am to 9.30am, head to The Galleria Al Maryah Island for free yoga classes led by a highly trained and experienced instructor. All you need to do is bring your own yoga mat and a towel and book your spot in advance on events@thegalleriaalmaryah.com with your full name, contact number, and the date of your preferred yoga session. Classes at the moment take place at Sky Park on Level 4 but during the summer, it moves indoors to Level 2 in the South Link Bridge. Classes are open to everyone, from beginner to advanced, from 16 years of age and above. You will need a valid Green Pass on the AlHosn UAE app and will need to undergo an EDE scan before you enter The Galleria.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Tue, Thur and Sun 8.30am to 9.30am, free but booking is required. thegalleria.ae

Wednesday, April 6

Let the little ones get creative at an art workshop

Little ones aged 11 to 15 are invited to an art workshop at Cultural Foundation where they can make their very own lantern created using lasers. The bilingual class cost Dhs30 and beings at 2pm. The workshop also takes place on April 20. If you want to book or get more details, visit this website here.