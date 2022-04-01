With one-way fares from just Dhs70…

With travel restrictions easing and more destinations welcoming travellers again, it’s time to start making those long weekend plans. Luckily, the UAE’s array of low-cost airlines are here to get you inspired, with new flight routes launching in the coming weeks from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah – with fares as little as Dhs70 one-way.

Here are 12 new flight routes from the UAE to tick off your travel bucket list.

Abu Dhabi to Aqaba and Amman, Jordan

Looking to tick off a long weekend in Jordan? With flights around the three-and-a-half-hour mark, and a landscape that includes historical Petra, the unique Dead Sea, otherworldly Wadi Rum and foodie-focused Amman, Jordan is an appealing destination for a long weekend from the UAE. And as if that wasn’t enough incentive, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is launching flights to two destinations in Jordan from April, with one-way fares from as little as Dhs70. From April 28, fly to the southern coastal spoils of Aqaba from the UAE capital on Sundays and Thursdays for a much-needed drop-and-flop beach break at one of the areas many resorts. As of April 30, a direct flight from Abu Dhabi to Amman every Tuesday and Saturday opens up the opportunity to discover Amman’s vibrant restaurant scene, up-and-coming arts sector, or even plan a trip to the Dead Sea, to tick floating in the salty waters off your travel bucket list.

From Dhs298 return, wizzair.com

Abu Dhabi to Salalah, Oman

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has made some of our favourite destinations incredibly affordable with its low-cost, direct flights. And right ahead of Khareef season, the airline will be launching a new flight from the UAE capital to Salalah from April 29. The flights will depart on Monday and Saturdays, with fares as low as Dhs179. Every summer khareef, the southeastern monsoon season, sees the dry landscape of the Dhofar capital come alive with overflowing streams, waterfalls, greenery and ripe fruit from banana and papaya plantations.

From Dhs179 return, wizzair.com

Dubai to Bali, Indonesia

With Bali now open for tourists from the UAE, Dubai-based Emirates have opened bookings for flights to Denpasar International Airport (also known as Bali Ngurah Rai International Airport). Although Emirates hasn’t made any announcement about resuming direct flights to Bali, bookings for the Dubai to Denpasar route can be made from May 1, 2022. Currently Emirates is offering five weekly flights from Dubai to Denpasar. Outbound flights to Bali depart Dubai at 9.10am, arriving at a local time of 10.20pm, while the inbound flight to Dubai leaves Denpasar at 12.05am, landing back in Dubai at 5.10am, GST.

From Dhs3,455 return, emirates.com

Abu Dhabi to Istanbul, Turkey

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is set to launch a new direct flight route to Istanbul as the low-cost airline expands operations from the UAE capital. The twice weekly service will operate from April 29, 2022, just in time for the Eid holidays. From the city’s iconic Byzantine churches and Ottoman mosques to its rooftop restaurants,Istanbul is a haven for culture vultures, foodies and history buffs. No visit to Turkey’s biggest city is complete without a stop at Sultanahmet, the World Heritage site and home to both the Hagia Sophia and the Sultan Ahmed Mosque (The Blue Mosque). Lying within the district of Fatih (once the Byzantine city of Constantinople), the neighbourhood is pretty much rammed all year round and contains most of the city’s top attractions.

From Dh1,379 return, airarabia.com

Abu Dhabi to Mattala, Sri Lanka

As Wizz Air Abu Dhabi continues to add new flight routes, the latest destination to be announced is Sri Lanka, with the low-cost airline beginning flights to Mattala in early une. The flight will depart three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with one-way prices starting at just Dhs179. Bang on the south east coast of the tear drop island, it’s handily located next door to one of the most incredible safari experiences available outside of Africa, Yala National Park.

From Dhs179 return, wizzair.com

Abu Dhabi to Santorini, Greece

2021 was the summer of Greece, and a whole host of UAE airlines put on seasonal flight routes to some of the European hotspots most alluring islands. For 2022, both Etihad and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi have already announced they’ll be instating flights to Santorini from June. From June 3, Wizz Air will fly to Santorini on Monday and Friday, while Etihad will begin its twice-weekly service from June 16. The fabled white walls of Santorini will once again be available on a thrice-weekly direct service from AUH. Walk the winding, petal-lined streets, for bucket-list views of bone-white buildings and the sprawling Aegean beyond.

From Dhs179 return, wizzair.com, etihad.com

Abu Dhabi to Nice, France

One of a number of summer flight routes Etihad is launching this year, the UAE’s National Airline will operate direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Nice from June 15. The twice-weekly service will operate on Wednesdays and Sundays between Abu Dhabi and Nice Côte d’Azur Airport on a modern Boeing 787 aircraft, offering the perfect opportunity for a long weekend on France’s south coast. Renowned for its famous waterfront, Nice boasts a scenic seven-kilometre walkway known as the ‘Promenade des Anglais’. The city was proclaimed a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2021.

From Dhs2,735, etihad.com

Abu Dhabi to Malaga, Spain

Also on June 15, Etihad will launch flights to the Spanish city of Malaga — gateway to the Costa Del Sol, the province of Andalucia, an electrifying world of passion cuisine, pristine beaches, coastal adventures, Iberian soirees filled with out-out fuego, and unlimited portions of paella, live at the source. The seasonal flight route will operate twice per week.

From Dhs2,425 return, etihad.com

Abu Dhabi to Crete, Greece

From June 15, for the first time Etihad Airways will be operating two weekly flights to the charismatic Greek island of Crete. Crucible of the Minoans, Crete is the central staging point for a hefty earn-full of ancient mythology (the stories say it’s the birthplace of Apollo), with real life ancient ruins you can visit — such as the 4,000-year old Palace of Knosso. There’s charm too in its beaches, caves, dishes, and nightlife.

From Dhs1,905 return, etihad.com

Sharjah to Bodrum and Antalya, Turkey

Air Arabia has announced plans to introduce two summer flight routes to Turkey this year from its Sharjah hub. Both operating from July 1, flights from Sharjah to Bodrum will depart thrice weekly on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday, while flights from Sharjah to Antalya will operate on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The seasonal flight routes will operate until September, and will be the third and fourth destinations in Turkey that the Sharjah-based airline flies to. Flights to Bodrum offer UAE residents direct access to the sun-drenched Turkish Riviera, while flights to the city of Antalya offer the opportunity to discover this southern Mediterranean region, known as the Turquoise Coast.

From Dhs1,500 return, airarabia.com

Images: Getty and Unsplash