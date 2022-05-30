The controversial series starts this week…

The much-discussed reality TV series The Real Housewives of Dubai premieres this week. And we’ve got good news for those looking to watch it in the UAE, as streaming service OSN+ is going to be the exclusive partner for the series in the MENA region.

The super-sized first episode will air at the same time as the US premiere (8pm Central Time on June 1), which means it’ll be on at 5am UAE time on Thursday June 2. New episodes will drop weekly on OSN+.

For those unfamiliar with the upcoming series, The Real Housewives of Dubai is the 11th series of Bravo’s popular franchise. Each Real Housewives series is set in a different city with a different cast, but all center around a group of ladies that are part of the same elite social circle. In the first series of The Real Housewives of Dubai, there are six main cast members: Reality TV star and podcast host Caroline Stanbury; influencer Nina Ali; entrepreneur Sara Al Madani; fashion designer Lesa Milan; real estate director and salon owner Caroline Brooks; and top model and beauty brand owner Chanel Ayan.

A first glimpse at the series from the trailer indicates it’s going to be all about the glamour, with the ladies spotted poolside at Address Sky View, partying on yachts, and retreating to the luxuries of private island resort, Zaya Nurai Island. You’ll recognise some of Dubai’s big-hitting locations in the trailer too: dazzling shots of Dubai Frame, Burj Khalifa, The View at The Palm and Ain Dubai all feature.

If you’re not already signed up, you can download OSN+ across all iOS and Android devices. Prices start from USD 9.50 per month, with a complimentary 7-day trial.

osnplus.com