In November, Bravo TV announced that it’s Real Housewives reality series would see the launch of The Real Housewives of Dubai in 2022, and now we’ve been given a first look at the cast. In a teaser posted to Bravo TV’s social channels, we’ve been introduced to the six main stars of the series, and they look like a seriously glamorous bunch.

Alongside the cast, the teaser also revealed the show would premiere on June 1, meaning we’ve only got two months to wait. If you’re not familiar with the concept, the show already has very successful series in Beverly Hills, Atlanta and New York, but this will be its first venture outside of the US.

At the time of the announcement last year, Executive Producer Andy Bravo said, “Whether they’re coasting on a private plane, running their own empires or hosting on a private island, these glamorous, successful women are ready to serve up scorching hot drama and unexpected twists.” We’re already excited to binge watch it all.

Introducing the main cast members

Caroline Stanbury

View this post on Instagram A post shared by carolinestanbury (@carolinestanbury)



No stranger to reality TV, British-born podcast host Caroline Stanbury was previously a cast member on Ladies of London, another Bravo TV series. It’s expected her nuptials to former footballer and model Sergio Carrallo, which took place at Raffles The Palm Dubai last year, will feature in the series.

Nina Ali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LipstickMommy (@nina.ali)

Lifestyle influencer, entrepreneur and mother of three, Nina Ali is already a social media star, having amassed a following of more than 500,000 users on Instagram. Lebanese born Ali regularly shares sweet updates of her husband and three children on her Instagram channel.

Sara Al Madani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Sara Al Madani (@sara_almadani_)

Serial entrepreneur, motivational speaker and fashion designer, Dr Sara Al Madani has earned a legion of fans as a leading Emirati businesswoman. She started her first business aged 15, and has since become a CEO of multiple companies. She’s also mother to a son called Maktoum.

Lesa Milan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LESA MILAN (@lesa.milan)

A Dubai resident by way of Miami and Kingston, Lesa Milan is a wife, mother of three boys, and owner of Dubai-based luxury maternitywear brand, Mina Roe. She regularly shares updates on her life in Dubai as well as her luxurious travels with her 82,000 followers on Instagram.

Caroline Brooks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Brooks (@carolinedxb)

According to Caroline Brooks’ Instagram account, this Real Housewife of Dubai is a real estate director, philanthropist and mother to a son named Adam. She’s also opening a luxurious beauty salon and spa, called The Glasshouse, in City Walk.

Chanel Ayan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Y A N (@chanelayan)

Kenyan-born, Dubai-based top model Chanel Ayan has been in Dubai for more than a decade, and is a well known face on the high-fashion circuit. Off the back of a highly successful modelling career, she’s just announced the launch of her own beauty brand with celebrity make-up artist, Toni Malt.