The restaurant opened a little over a month ago…

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai is well-known for his love of Dubai’s restaurant scene, often surprising diners by visiting some of the city’s best and newest eateries. Over the weekend, the Crown Prince visited L’Amo Bistro Del Mare – the chic new seafood spot at Dubai Harbour.

The Crown Prince, affectionately known as ‘Fazza’, dropped into the upscale Italian seafood restaurant for lunch with friends and family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L’Amo Bistro Del Mare (@lamobistrodelmare)

The restaurant posted a photo of His Highness on its Instagram page with Executive Chef Lorenzo Buccarini, General Manager of the restaurant Carlo Tinelli and Piero Giglio of Mine & Yours Group.

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare stands for ‘love and hook of the fish’ with a menu bragging extensive array of seafood. The restaurant opened its doors in March this year bringing a taste of the charming southern Italian coast to the city. The newest addition to Dubai’s fine dining scene is a collaboration between Sunset Hospitality Group, operators of hotspots Dream, AURA and Sushisamba; and Mine & Yours Group, a fast-growing Dubai hospitality company who are also set to bring a new Italian restaurant to DIFC this summer.

Other Sheikh Hamdan-approved Dubai restaurants include The Maine Land Brasserie, SAL, Nammos, Czn Burak, Alici and more.

When What’s On visited the restaurant in April it was full despite only being opened for a couple of weeks. The service, however, remained swift and attentive. We tucked into le tre tartare, a pasta dish called L’Amo’s take on a cacio & pepe, grilled Galician sea bass and a delicate profiterole. You can read the complete review here.

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare, Dubai Harbour, open daily, 12pm to 3pm, dinner 7pm onwards. Tel: (0) 4 278 4800, @lamobistrodelmare, lamorestaurant.com