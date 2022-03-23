Bringing a slice of the southern Italian dream to the city…

Chic seaside dining has a new address as upscale Italian seafood restaurant L’Amo Bistro Del Mare is now open. Located in Dubai Harbour, the stunning spot is set to bring a taste of the charming southern Italian coast to the city.

A celebration of the uncomplicated pleasures of dining on great food with loved ones, L’Amo Bistro Del Mare – which stands for ‘love and hook of the fish’ – features breezy, nautically-inspired interiors in shades of clotted cream, duck egg blue and dove grey, with intricate details including terrazzo style tiles and a fish counter where the day’s fresh catches are displayed on ice. While much of the space is dedicated to dining, there’s also an expansive bar where guests can join for pre- or post-dinner drinks. Floor to ceiling windows flood the space with natural light and allow the spectacular city skyline views to take centre stage.

Outside, a pretty L-shaped terrace is set to become a gorgeous sundowner spot, serviced by a separate bar with low-lying lounge tables to one side and a handful of restaurant tables that face towards Ain Dubai.

The menu offers an extensive array of seafood, and will initially open for dinner only. For a flight through L’Amo crustacean dishes, diners can opt for high-quality Italian specialties such as Ricci di Mare and red prawns from Mazara del Vallo, as well as enjoy the freshest seafood catches of the day.

The newest addition to Dubai’s fine dining scene is a collaboration between Sunset Hospitality Group, operators of hotspots Dream, AURA and Sushisamba; and Mine & Yours Group, a fast-growing Dubai hospitality company who are also set to bring a new Italian restaurant to DIFC this summer.

“L’Amo Bistro Del Mare will be a great addition to Dubai’s vibrant dining scene and will become a desired place for an authentic lifestyle dining experience,” comments Piero Giglio, Managing Partner, Mine & Yours Group. “The kitchen, led by our Executive Chef Lorenzo Buccarini, will offer upscale, authentic seafood dining with a contemporary lens that will transport diners back to the Italian coast and recall fond memories of European travel.”

Antonio Gonzalez, CEO, Sunset Hospitality Group, adds: “We are pleased to add L’Amo Bistro Del Mare to our growing portfolio of lifestyle and hospitality concepts. Dubai’s dining scene hosts many Italian restaurants, but very few make seafood their main attraction. Signature seafood dishes will be the star at L’Amo, and a unique location, great service, and hospitality will complete the experience.”

Alongside L’Amo, Sunset Hospitality and Mine & Yours Group will open Delizie Caffè Gourmet at a later stage. Found on the ground floor below L’Amo, this will be an upmarket caffé offering artisanal pastry and savory delicacies.

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare, Dubai Harbour, open daily 7pm to midnight. Tel: (0) 4 278 4800, @lamobistrodelmare, lamorestaurant.com