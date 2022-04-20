Review: L'Amo Bistro Del Mare

Nautical dining by the docks…

We’re still struggling to wrap our heads around the fact that just a couple of years ago, Dubai Harbour didn’t exist. The large plot of land that seemingly emerged from the sea was first unveiled in 2017, officially opened at the end of 2021 and now here we are dining at its brand new Italian restaurant, L’Amo Bistro Del Mare.

Surrounded by fancy yachts, Dubai Marina views and a fresh fish display, we take a seat at our white clothed table, overlooking the open air terrace that faces Ain Dubai. The space is dressed in light linens, lit by small table lamps to create a romantic ambience.

Choosing from a four-page menu, we’re encouraged to start with le tre tartare (Dhs190), a trio consisting of of raw Sicilian red prawn, tuna and sea bass tartares lined up on a long plater. Our server advises to start with the sea bass and work our way up to the prawn, as the flavour and density intensifies with each disc, and served with wafer-thin crostini for that added crunch. While the sea bass and tuna were enjoyable, there’s something about the texture of raw prawns we just can’t get on board with.

Moving onto a pasta dish, we try L’Amo’s take on a cacio & pepe (Dhs140), only this time its served with sea urchin. The spaghetti is dense and well-cooked, served traditionally al dente and doused in a creamy pepper sauce. The smooth sea urchin is delicately placed on top to complement the bite of the pepper, making it an all-round balanced dish.

The fish display counter offers a wide selection of fresh catches, from calamari to clams, lobster and red snapper – but on this occasion we’ve got our eye on the grilled Galician sea bass (Dhs450 for two people). Paired with broccoletti (Dhs35) and roasted potatoes (Dhs35), the fish is filleted at the table and plated without a bone in sight. It’s meaty, flavourful and truly moreish.

Despite having only opened a couple of weeks prior, the venue is full on our Thursday night visit. That doesn’t alter the service though, which remains swift and attentive throughout the evening.

We end with the profiterole, a delicate chou pastry filled with a creamy hazelnut filling bursting from beneath its pastry lid. It’s indulgent, delicious and everything we could hope for to finish off the meal on a sweet note.

With views as wow-worthy as those you’ll find from L’Amo, you’d be forgiven for wondering if the food will compete, but trust us when we say, the two go hand-in-hand.