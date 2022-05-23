So many ways to have a good week in the capital…

Want to upgrade your dull schedule this week? Take a look at this list of things to do in Abu Dhabi below and get to planning.

Monday, May 23

Tuck into a business lunch at Two.0

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi has a three-course business lunch for Dhs119. There’s gnocchi, wasabi prawns, and chicken Caesar salad as options for the starters and grilled salmon, wild mushroom tagliatelle, and Argentine rib-eye steak for mains. For a sweet treat, before you head back to your desk or your next meeting, there is mango crème brûlée. The business deal runs from Monday to Friday from 1pm to 6pm.

Two.0, Cove Beach Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri, 1pm to 6pm, Dhs119, Tel: (0)56 398 7895. @two.0covebeach

Get creative at Manarat Al Saadiyat

Feel the need to unleash your artistic side? Head to MAS Art Studio’s Painting & Drawing Studio where the ‘Drop-in’ session gives visitors access to facilities, equipment and tools to do just this. There will be a number of drawing and painting supplies including acrylic, oil paint mediums, easels, brushes, pens, pencils, charcoal, watercolour pencils and plenty of paper surfaces. There are also books and more educational resources you can browse through for inspiration. You can purchase a canvas on-site. It is open from 10am to 7.30pm daily.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, daily 10am to 7.30pm. Tel: (02) 6575800. @manaratalsaadiyat

Tuesday, May 24

Kayaking around the stunning Louvre Abu Dhabi

Louvre Abu Dhabi is one of those spots you need to visit in the capital for a splash of arts and culture. However, for those looking for a dose of adventure, you can kayak and soak in the stunning museum’s architecture from the Arabian Sea. You will be accompanied by a professional instructor and given a safety and paddle briefing prior to the tour. It takes place Tuesday to Sunday in the morning at 5.30am and 7.30am, and in the evening at 5pm and 6.30pm. Don’t forget your towel and a water bottle. Book here.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Tue to Sun, prices start from Dhs126 per person, Tel: (02) 673 6688, sea-hawk.ae

Wednesday, May 25

Soak in the views and sea breeze at Cafe Del Mar

Need a breath of fresh air with some added pool time? Cafe Del Mar is a pretty spot to be. Located on the waterfront next to Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, there’s an infinity pool, a little manmade beach, a swim-up pool bar, and some great soundtracks as background music for your downtime. Opt for a day pass which goes for Dhs250 between Monday to Friday (with Dhs150 back as F&B credit).

Cafe Del Mar, Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (050) 402 2283, @cafedelmarabudhabi

Dine at a new Mediterranean restaurant at Al Qana

Love trying out new restaurants? Oii is now open at the new leisure waterfront in the capital – Al Qana. Oii, which means ‘hi’ in Portuguese offers up a Mediterranean menu. You will find treats including Portuguese rabanadas, pastéis de nata (a Portuguese egg custard tart pastry), paccheri pasta, honey thyme saganaki, Spanish tapas and more. Read more here.

Al Qana, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (02) 628 2983, @oiiabudhabi

Thursday, May 26

See Peppa Pig live with the family

The day is finally here. Global kids entertainment phenomenon, Peppa Pig along with her family, friends and no doubt a ‘grr dinosaur’ or two are performing live in Abu Dhabi for a series of live shows from May 26 to 29. Remember, it’s a popular show so don’t lose out on the opportunity to make your kids happy and book your tickets now. Find out how here.

Etihad Arena, Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi, prices start from Dhs96, multiple timings from May 26 to 29. etihadarena.ae.

Images: Supplied and social