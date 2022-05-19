Complete with a central gold ‘Santorini’ mocktail bar…

Al Qana is stacking up quite the formidable plate-folio of new restaurants, but this latest one — Oii, now open brings with it a gust of fresh Mediterranean air along the leisure megaproject’s waterfront.

The name Oii comes from the Portuguese word for ‘hi’ — and it’s greeting the capital with an earnest embrace of Latin passion. Chief Euro eats on the menu include Portuguese rabanadas and everyone’s favourite custard cake — pasteis de nata; fresh from the culinary heartland of Italy, there’s authenti ‘paccheri’ pasta and a classic beef cheek Milanese; amongst the delights from Greece you’ll find honey thyme saganaki; and a collection of rustic Spanish tapas.

The centrepiece of the venue, is the decadent gold ‘Santorini Mocktail Bar’ – a sophisticated hub for crafting elegant elixirs and bougie blended beverages.

You might also like 10 of the best afternoon tea experiences in Abu Dhabi

Speaking on the inspiration behind Oii, Gabrielle F. Mather, CEO & Founder of Restaurant Secrets Inc. (RSI) said: “Food is about celebrating life with the people we love. It brings joy, nourishment and social moments we thrive on. This was the main inspiration behind creating Oii.”

“With its identity deeply rooted in the warmth and vibe of the countries that form a part of Europe’s Southern region, Oii has the ambiance of a Mediterranean seaside spot you may choose in Italy or Spain, or the charm of a village café you’d expect to see in Greece or Portugal.”

For more ideas of where to hit up in the multi-billion dirham leisure hub of Al Qana, we strongly recommend that you check out our full guide to what’s currently open.

Al Qana, Khor Al Maqta’a. Tel: (02) 628 2983, @oiiabudhabi

Images: Provided