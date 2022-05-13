Work will resume on Tuesday May 17…

The Ministry of Presidential affairs has announced that work will be suspended for three days from Saturday May 14, according to state news agency wam. Work will resume on Tuesday May 17.

The news comes as the UAE enters 40 days of official mourning due to the death of H.H. UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday May 13. He was 73 years old.

According to the ministry, work will be suspended at all ministries, departments, and federal, local and private entities for three days.

Sheikh Kahlifa became the second president of the UAE and the 16th ruler of Abu Dhabi on November 3, 2004. He was the eldest son of Sheikh Zayed.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces; and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai have lead tributes to the late UAE President.