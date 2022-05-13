“The UAE lost its righteous son, the leader of the ’empowerment stage’ and the trustee of its blessed journey…”

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces; and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai have lead tributes to the late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday May 13 aged 73.

In a message posted to his official social media accounts, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wrote: “To God we belong and to Him we shall return. The UAE lost its righteous son, the leader of the ’empowerment stage’ and the trustee of its blessed journey. His stances, achievements, wisdom, giving, and initiatives are in every corner of the country. Khalifa bin Zayed, my brother, my mentor, and my teacher, may God have mercy on you with his vast mercy and grant you his satisfaction and paradise.”

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون .. فقدت الإمارات ابنها البار وقائد “مرحلة التمكين” وأمين رحلتها المباركة.. مواقفه وإنجازاته وحكمته وعطاؤه ومبادراته في كل زاوية من زوايا الوطن.. خليفة بن زايد، أخي وعضيدي ومعلمي ، رحمك الله بواسع رحمته وأدخلك في رضوانه وجنانه. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) May 13, 2022

Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also shared a touching message online. “It is with great sorrow and grief that we mourn to the UAE people, Arab and Islamic nations and the world the death of President of our country Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the leader of our journey,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

“May Allah bless his soul with ease on his new journey into the hereafter and grant him the highest ranks of Paradise. Oh God, we testify that Khalifa bin Zayed has fulfilled his duty, served, and loved his people. Oh God, his people have been satisfied with him, so be pleased with him and grant him your mercy and the highest ranks of Paradise. Grant us, his people, his family and his loved ones patience and solace. To God we belong and to Him we shall return.”

اللهم إنا نشهدك أن خليفة بن زايد قد أدى أمانته.. وخدم رعيته .. وأحب شعبه..

اللهم إن شعبه قد رضي عنه .. فارض عنه .. وتغمده بواسع رحمتك .. وأسكنه فسيح جناتك .. وألهمنا وألهم شعبه وأهله وأحبابه الصبر والسلوان .. إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون .. pic.twitter.com/0NZhEvn7ej — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 13, 2022

The Ministry of Presidential affairs has announced 40 days of official mourning in the UAE with flags at half mast.

There will also be a three-day closure of “ministries and official entities at the federal and local levels and the private sector,” which begins today.