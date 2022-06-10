Something for the weekend ma’ams and sirs..?

Friday, June 24

New at the movies this weekend

We’ve got a cracking double for you this week both releasing on Thursday. First, Elvis — Baz Luhrmann projects don’t come around often, but when they do — we’re borderline guaranteed a spectacle. His latest, out in June, is another celebration of music, a biopic with the limelight focused intently on the undisputed King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Taking the titular lead, is Austin Butler — who you may remember from playing tussled high school crushes in both Hannah Montanna and iCarly — a finer pedigree for teenage hearthrob, you’re unlikely to see. Despite initially offering only a vague resemblance to the legend, the trailer showcases a stage charisma that feels hauntingly accurate. Tom Hanks joins the cast as Colonel Tom Parker, the controversial figure who ‘discovered’ Elvis, became his manager and helped forge an icon. We’re given glimpses of a world charged with racial tension, the entertainment paradigm shift left in the wake of the first truly global megastar, what happens when that star’s fire begins to wane, and the internal void that opens when the lights go off. Read our cast interviews here.

Next up, The Black Phone. Scott Derrickson picked up this directing project after a conflict of interest with the Marvel team over where to take Doctor Strange in his Multiverse of Madness. The house of capes’ loss, was this haunting specter of psychological horror’s gain. The Black Phone, is an abduction tale, where a young boy imprisoned in a dingy basement who, using a disconnected phone, is able to communicate with the past victims of his captor, the mysterious serial killer known as ‘Grabber’. The villain of the piece looks to be played eerily well by the tidal fame talent of Ethan Hawke. From the trailer alone, we reckon we’ve racked up about a month’s worth of sleeping with the lights on.

Ever rest?

Inside Yas-based adventuredrome, Clymb — you can skydive and scale up an artificial Everest beneath the snug-comfort of a steel sky. The venue is home to a truly epic wind tunnel that lets you live out all the thrills of hurling yourself out of a plane, except at a few metres above sea-level and without having to put faith in square metres of voluminous nylon. Prefer your ascents a bit more hands-on? There is a huge collection of climbing walls, and boulder-edging to pit your finger strength against. It’s our nation’s spiritual home of the war on gravity.

Clymb, Yas Mall (by Ferrari World entrance), Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sunday to Thursday 11am to 9pm, Friday and Saturday noon to 11pm, basic climb package Dhs120 for 60 minutes, Combo tickets from Dhs315. Tel: (600) 511115, clymbabudhabi.com

Saturday, June 25

Habibi Hours

Throughout the months of June and July (excluding the Eid weekend), Laung by Peppermill at Nation Towers are holding a happy hour with their own signature supper club twist — the savings are on food rather than drinks. They’re offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on all dishes excluding the seafood menu. That might mean money-free masala lamb chops, complimentary kormas, budget friendly byriani or gratis gulab jamu. The only things that are fixed, are the value and the exceptional standard of food.

Laung by Peppermill, Nation Towers, Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 886 8877. @laungbyppm_uae

Developing a theme

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is home to record-breaking rollercoasters, a connoisseur’s collection of classic cars, family-friendly thrill rides, a huge zip-line and roof-walk adventure attraction and a series of fun festivals throughout the year. To help make this attraction even more… attractive there’s currently a ‘kids go free’ offer for the summer. Or for even more value, check out the new Abu Dhabi Summer Pass — for just Dhs599 for adults, or Dhs499 for children aged between four and 17, you can get access to some of the most exciting attractions (including all three Yas Theme Parks) Abu Dhabi has to offer from now until August 31, 2022.

Yas Island, open daily midday to 8pm, adults Dhs310, kids Dhs240. @ferrariworldabudhabi

Bonfire of the delicacies

Brand new to the beach brunching scene and bristling with Bohemian glammour, the Emirates Palace Saturday Sunset brunch at Las Brisas looks like a very special affair indeed. Taking place between 5.30pm and 10pm, the fiesta includes food and beverages, a bonfire by the beach and access to the expansive pool complex. We’re told the drinks will be Latin-inspired and the bites will take the form of a ‘pass-around menu‘.The food offering is built on a blend of wild opulence and more tested brunch classics. Expect oysters and caviar to appear alongside fish and chips, wagyu burgers, sushi, prawn tacos and a collection of live-grilled dishes.

Emirates Palace, W Cornich Road, 5.30pm to 10pm, Dhs495. Tel: (02) 690 9000, @emiratespalace

Dive in theatre

Their hugely popular pool and movie night returns on Saturday June 25, with animated musical spectacular Vivo and it comes with some pretty attractive snacking options. We’re not talking about nachos and a packet of Revels (shout out to the Revels faithful), this is a big ol’ barbecue situation with flame-grilled meats, juicy burgers and gnarley, fully loaded hot dogs. Popcorn and nachos are available too for the concession stand purists and excitingly there’s an unlimited house beverage package for those looking to make an evening of it. The soft package, which includes access, the movie and food is just Dhs89, the house option is Dhs189, kids between six and 12 get in for Dhs60 (with food) and those little dive-in movie guests under six, get in free.

To reserve a space at this very special pool party call (050) 757 4808, or email fnb.yagcc@aldarleisure.com

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Yas Island, Saturday June 25, between 5pm and 9pm, from Dhs89

Sunday, June 26

Tea for two

Garage at W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island is one of our favourite concept eateries, the modern equivalent of a hawker hub — you can mix up your grazing with fare from a series of gastronomically distinct kitchens. And their latest offer not only enables you to celebrate that fact with limitless sharing food boards curated from the five cuisine themes, but you’ll also get 1,000 Etihad Guest Miles and 1,000 Marriott Bonvoy points every time you dine. And these are points that always translate into prizes. The total price is just Dhs247 for two and you can add on a tap package (three hours of unlimited house beverages) for Dhs111.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, daily from 6pm to 10.30pm until Aug 31, Dhs247 for two. Tel: (0)2 656 0000. @wabudhabi

Of central importance

Central is without a doubt one of the most exciting new additions to the Yas Bay waterfront. Why? It’s a triple threat — great American fast food, on site bowling within striking distance of the licensed bar and there’s a collection of modern and retro arcade games — including a full size air hockey table. You can check out our review here, but it’s a solid gold win for hot

Central, Yas Bay, Yas Island, 4pm to 12am Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 3am Fri to Sun. @central_uae

Pooling resources

For a daycation that represents a real escape, Telal should always be on your radar. Their day pass includes complimentary use of the magnificent outdoor infinity lounge pool overlooking the desert dunes, use of the sunken pool, access to recreation area, and a delicious three course set menu. Priced at Dhs255 per person, or Dhs400 for a couple on weekdays (Mon to Fri). At weekends it’s Dhs288 per person; or Dhs558 for couples (Sat and Sun). Kids are just Dhs99 and that price includes paddle boat activity and kid’s lunch menu.

Al Ain. Tel: (03) 702 0000, @telalresortalain

