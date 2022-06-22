Summer access to these attractions and more for Dhs599…

The all importat details of the Abu Dhabi Summer Pass have finally been announced. For just Dhs599 for adults, or Dhs499 for children aged between four and 17, you can get access to some of the most exciting attractions Abu Dhabi has to offer from now until August 31, 2022.

It’s all part of Abu Dhabi’s ‘Summer Like You Mean It’ campaign and is available to purchase now on the summerpass.visitabudhabi.ae website and includes three-day entry to the full-throttle thrills and record-breaking spills of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi; the spandex clad superheores, kids’ cartoon legends, and wildly fun shows and rides of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi; and the more than 40 epic rides and slides of the capital’s flagship waterpark, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi.

That’s not all folks

The Abu Dhabi Summer Pass also includes a one-day visit to Louvre Abu Dhabi, in addition to discounted access to 13 cultural landmarks across the emirate of Abu Dhabi. Highlights from the potential cultural meandering options include Qasr Al Hosn, House of Artisans, Qasr Al Watan, Al Ain Palace Museum, Al Jahili Fort, and Qasr Al Muwaiji.

The (free) fun bus

This is also a friendly reminder that the Visit Abu Dhabi Shuttle Bus takes you through key destinations on Yas Island, Jubail Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi city centre and the Grand Canal area. You can find the full timetable of departures and arrivals on the VisitAbuDhabi website. The Yas Express also has a great network of picks and drop off points focused on Yas Island.

Stay and save

You can also save up to 5- per cent of the cost of the Abu Dhabi Summer Pass when you stay cays at one of the 40 participating world-class hotels on Yas Island via the summer.visitabudhabi.ae, website.

Images: Provided