Upgrade your weekend with a glittering awards night, brand new brunches, or get your glow on at Yas Waterworld…

Abu Dhabi, the weekend is so close we can almost taste it, and if you’re looking for things to do in the capital you’re in the right place. From brunches, cheese and wine nights and even musical bingo to your last chance to visit an exhibition at Louvre Abu Dhabi, we’ve rounded up all the best events across the city.

Here are the best things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday June 3

Glam up for the IIFA Awards

The cream of Bollywood will be arriving in Abu Dhabi for two nights of energetic performances, and the presentation of the industry’s most coveted awards. The celebrations of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will be taking place at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena, on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, and there are a limited number of tickets still available from etihadarena.ae. On Friday you can experience IIFA Rocks (with available tickets starting at Dhs110). Ticket holders will enjoy a show hosted by Farah Khan Kunder Aparshakti Khurana. Whilst performers on the night include Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Guru Randhawa and Honey Singh. On Saturday it’s your opportunity to attend the 22nd IIFA Awards in person, available tickets start at Dhs440. The event will be hosted by Bollywood legends Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul. The performances of the night will be coming from Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, and Divya Khosla Kumar.

IIFA Awards, Etihad Arena, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Friday June 3 and Saturday June 4, from Dhs110. etihadarena.ae

Wine-d into the weekend at The Warehouse

One of the capital’s best wine bars, The Warehouse Wine & Tapas is a stylish spot to toast to the weekend, and with its wallet friendly daily deal you can enjoy two hours of free flowing wine paired with a variety of cheese and cold cuts for just Dhs160. Cheers to that.

The Warehouse Wine & Tapas bar, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, 5pm to closing, daily. Tel: (02) 307 5552, rotana.com

Saturday June 4

It’s your last chance to check out an international exhibition at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Versailles and the World — a collaboration with Musée national des châteaux de Versailles et de Trianon is running until June 4, 2022. This exhibition is comprised of more than 100 artworks, loaned to Louvre Abu Dhabi from private collections and other museums. Visitors will get to experience inspirational paintings, tales of sea-fairing expeditions, sculptures, porcelain works, books and grand pieces of silverware and gilt bronze. Admission to meander amongst the enchanting artefacts contained within the collection is included in the cost of your Louvre Abu Dhabi ticket (full price Dhs60).

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Tue to Sun 10am to 6.30pm, Mon closed, until June 4, Dhs60 (concessions available). louvreabudhabi.ae

Perfect your dancing – and dabbing – at Bingo Boogie

Get ready for bingo with a DJ twist with Bingo Boogie at fun-loving Easy Tiger every Saturday. Balls are replaced with songs, and players must complete their bingo sheet with the matching songs to win. Games take place on Saturday at 2pm and entry costs Dhs150 with free-flow drinks.

Easy Tiger, Al Ain Palace Hotel, W Corniche road, from 2pm, Saturdays, Dhs150. Tel: (050) 593 7977, @bingoboogieuae

Get your glow on at Yas Waterworld

Yas Waterworld’s most fluorescent seasonal experience: Neon Nights returns this Saturday. Bringing together a mix of music, live entertainment, glow-in-the-dark slides, light shows and more, watch the waterpark light up the night with fire, color and all things neon. From unique Laser Man shows and Hydro Jet performances to LED jugglers, tanoura dancers, stilt walkers and dazzling fire dancers, guests can expect to be wowed with the best neon vibes spread across the entire waterpark.

Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, 10am to 10pm, Saturdays, Dhs270. yaswaterworld.com

Expand your knowledge with a Wim Hof Method Fundamentals Workshop

Put yourself in the expert hands of a certified WHM Instructor to learn the 3 pillars of the Wim Hof Method: breathing technique, cold exposure and commitment at this workshop at Yoga One, Masdar City Studio. Find out how you can utilize oxygen and cold exposure to optimize body & mind, whether you’re looking to improve mental and physical performance, or just curious to find out more. The four-hour program kicks off with an introduction to the Wim Hof Method, and always includes a breathing session and an (optional) ice bath. This workshop is suitable for everyone, but does require a basic level of health.

Yoga One, Masdar City Studio, Abu Dhabi, 10am to 3pm, Saturday June 4, Dhs670. Tel: (050) 950 8864, yogaone.ae/masdar-city/

Sunday June 5

Brunch by the beach at a What’s On favourite

Brunch has begun at the What’s On award-winning Raclette Brasserie and Cafe. As its name suggests, molten cheese is the star of the show here. Available on Saturdays and Sundays between midday and 3pm, the soft package is an incredibly low Dhs165 and if you want to enjoy house drinks with your food, the alcohol option is Dhs285.

Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, 12pm to 3pm, Sat and Sun, Dhs165 soft, Dhs285 house. Tel: (02) 546 2277, @racletteuae

Make waves at a beach day

Hit the beach (or pool) with a day pass to Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers. There’s a choice of three swimming pools to dip your toes into, as well as a long 2,200 metre stretch of private beach. You’ll pay Dhs160 on weekdays and Dhs210 on weekends for entry only.

West Corniche, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 811 5555, hilton.com