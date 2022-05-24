Bingo Boogie swaps numbered balls for DJ spun tracks…

The world of bingo seems to have evolved somewhat from the old cliches of working men’s halls, sequin jackets and frosty perms. And this new breed of party bingo — which often comes with wild prizes, big tunes and free-flowing beverage packages, has really been taking off in the UAE — offering a fun ‘out out’ alternative to weekend brunching.

The latest concept to hit Abu Dhabi, Bingo Boogie, takes things a step further — gone are the numbered balls and, with them, little ducks, clickety clicks and pick & mix — in comes a selection of music spun by the in-house DJ correlating to tracks on your bingo sheet.

This, what amounts to a part-bingo-part-quiz-part-rave day out, kicks off this Saturday (May 28) between 2pm and 5pm at Easy Tiger, in the Al Ain Palace hotel, W Corniche road. Then taking place every Saturday going forward.

It’s hosted by local legends DJ Ragy with an electric eclectic beat parade courtesy of James Murray — it’s just Dhs150 for three games and that also includes a three-hour beverage package. There are prizes for getting one line, two lines, and then of course the full house.

There’s more quizzing action on Friday nights at Easy Tiger with ‘Let’s Get Quizzical’ hosted by Timmy & Alan. The first prize? A cool Dhs1,000.

Easy Tiger, Al Ain Palace Hotel, W Corniche road, from 2pm, Dhs150. Tel: (050) 593 7977, @bingoboogieuae

Images: Provided