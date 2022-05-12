Remaining tickets start at Dhs110…

The cream of Bollywood will be arriving in Abu Dhabi for two nights of energetic performances, and the presentation of the industry’s most coveted awards.

The celebrations of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will be taking place at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena, on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, and there are a limited number of tickets still available from etihadarena.ae.

On Friday June 3, 2022 — you can experience IIFA Rocks (with available tickets starting at Dhs110). Ticket holders will enjoy a show hosted by Farah Khan Kunder Aparshakti Khurana. Whilst performers on the night include Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Guru Randhawa and Honey Singh.

On Saturday June 4, 2022 — it’s your opportunity to attend the 22nd IIFA Awards in person, available tickets start at Dhs440. The event will be hosted by Bollywood legends Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul. The performances of the night will be coming from Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, and Divya Khosla Kumar.

More IIFA parties in Abu Dhabi

Punjab Grill

The home of refined modern Indian cuisine in the capital is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the IIFA Awards. There’s a special Bollywood-inspired menu of big food flavours (take for example Rangeela Re — seven flavors of chicken with makhani sauce Dhs100) and enticing blended beverages (including Namaste London Dhs45), available between now and June 4, 2022. There are special discounts for IIFA ticket holders (20 per cent) and diners also get the opportunities to win through entry into big prize draws.

Punjab Grill, Venetian Village of Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi, for June. WhatsApp: (050) 668 3054, @punjabgrillabudhabi

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

Michelin star-awarded Cheffing legend Vineet Bhatia currently has a pop-up installed at the hotel’s multi-kitchen neo-hawker complex, Garage. Experience his trademark kaleidoscopic favours and molecular gastromy through the limited time a la carte menu. 12.30pm to 10.30pm until June 5.

In the lead-up to the weekend The W Lounge will be hosting a special IIFA Kick Off Bollywood Beats event with DJ Clement. Its going down on Thursday June 2 (9pm to 3am) with celeb appearances — tickets are available for Dhs200, which also includes two beverages. On Friday June 3, you can find the same deal available The W Lounge for ‘Cinematic’, a night shared with IIFA’s finest – DJ Sumit Sethi and headliner DJ Aqueel.

The hotel’s stunning rooftop pool complex WetDeck will also be hosting a trio of IIFA events. On Thursday June 2 (9pm to 3am) Glitz and Glam brings DJ Sumit Sethi and DJ Aqueel to the decks, access is Dhs200 and includes two free drinks. On Friday June 3, Starry Night (8pm to 3am) features the same deal with headliners DJ Darko and DJ Clemen. And on Saturday, Wet Deck is the place to be for the IIFA Afterbash, 9pm to 3am, tickets are priced at Dhs200 which includes two drinks.

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Between May 28 and June you can enjoy a curated ‘Taste of IIFA’ menu at Graphos Social Kitchen (Dhs175, 6pm to 11pm) with celeb and movie-inspired dishes including Dal makhani, Murg lababdar and Karare gobi.

Following the IIFA Rocks show on June 3, Graphos Social Kitchen will also be hosting a special ‘IIFA Market Dinner’ also Dhs175, and 6pm to 10.30pm. Those showing their IIFA tickets between May 28 and June 4 can also receive discounts on food and beverages.

The WB Abu Dhabi

Head to the stunning rooftop bar Overlook, for a menu of five cleverly created nibbles and a further five Bollywood-inspired cocktails. Available on an a la carte basis with prices from Dhs50 (May 28 to June 4, midday to 11pm). There will alos be a chance to win IIFA Rocks tickets by dining at all-day-diner Sidekicks between May 28 and June 2. The same 20 per cent discount is available at select hotel food outlets between May 28 and June 4.

Images: Provided