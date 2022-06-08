RTA announces traffic diversion on Emirates Road to implement the Etihad Rail Project
Road diversions begin today…
Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a traffic diversion on Emirates Road at the entrance of Abu Dhabi.
In a tweet, RTA stated that the road will be converted into a parallel two-lane road to implement the Etihad Rail Project. The road diversions begin today Wednesday, June 8.
Drivers are requested to adhere to the directional and regulatory signs along the diversion area.
RTA requested drivers to adhere to the directional and regulatory signs along the diversion area.
