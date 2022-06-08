Road diversions begin today…

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a traffic diversion on Emirates Road at the entrance of Abu Dhabi.

In a tweet, RTA stated that the road will be converted into a parallel two-lane road to implement the Etihad Rail Project. The road diversions begin today Wednesday, June 8.

#RTA announces a traffic diversion on Emirates Road at the entrance of Abu Dhabi Emirate into a parallel road to implement the Etihad Rail Project starting Wednesday, 8 June 2022.

Drivers are requested to adhere to the directional and regulatory signs along the diversion area. — RTA (@rta_dubai) June 7, 2022

RTA requested drivers to adhere to the directional and regulatory signs along the diversion area.