Road diversions begin today…

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a traffic diversion on Emirates Road at the entrance of Abu Dhabi.

In a tweet, RTA stated that the road will be converted into a parallel two-lane road to implement the Etihad Rail Project. The road diversions begin today Wednesday, June 8.

RTA requested drivers to adhere to the directional and regulatory signs along the diversion area. 

You might also like

Dubai streets are now being mapped to prepare for driverless cars
In pics: Sheikh Hamdan opens Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project

What is the Etihad Rail Project?

If you aren’t up to speed, the Etihad Rail Project is a huge 1,200km nation-long train line that will link all seven emirates in the United Arab Emirates with Saudi Arabia. It will stretch from the Eastern seaboard of Fujairah, right up to the very edge of Saudi Arabia with a scheduled train service. There are even plans to take it beyond, and into other Gulf States already in the pipeline.

The train will transport both cargo and even passengers (expected to carry more than 36.5 million passengers annually, by 2030).

Talking about the project Shadi Malak, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Rail, said “the Rail Passenger Services will enhance the transportation system across the UAE allowing passengers to travel from Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 50 minutes, and from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah in 100 minutes.”

It is making excellent progress and a major milestone was recently reached in March 2022 when the tracks between Dubai and Abu Dhabi linked together.

In January, Etihad Rail released renders of what the passenger trains, set to transport travellers by 2030, will look like. From the supplied renders, we can see that the sleek cone-nosed train cuts a very similar image to those of the other high speed networks across the world. It looks like there will be at least two classes of cabin to choose from, spacious bathrooms, comfortable seats, and a kitchen area.