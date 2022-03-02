Tracks between Dubai and Abu Dhabi are now linked…

The UAE’s National Railway Network is one of the most exciting projects currently under construction in the country and it just reached another major milestone: the tracks between Dubai and Abu Dhabi are now linked. In the presence of H.H Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and H.H Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, the final piece of the railway track between the two emirates was installed this week, marking the start of a new phase of the project.

The largest infrastructure project in the UAE, the railway length now stretches 256 kilometres, and includes 29 bridges, 60 crossings and 137 drainage channels, according to a statement from Dubai Media Office. To make it to this key point 13,300 workers have put in some 47 million working hours, the statement added.

Now that the tracks between Abu Dhabi and Dubai are linked, preparations can begin for linking the rest of the emirates to the railway network. Eventually, the network will link all seven emirates with Saudi Arabia, transporting both cargo and passengers.

“The completion of the main railway of the “UAE National Rail Network” project between Dubai and Abu Dhabi represents an important pivotal phase that shows the great benefits of this national project in linking all the emirates of the country and enhancing the transportation process between industrial and economic centers, and facilitating transportation within the UAE,” Sheikh Maktoum said of the milestone.

In January, Etihad Rail released renders of what the passenger trains, set to transport travellers by 2030, will look like.

From the beautiful renders supplied by Etihad Rail, we can see that the sleek cone-nosed train cuts a very similar image to those of the other high speed networks across the world. It looks like there will be at least two classes of cabin to choo-choose from, spacious bathrooms, comfortable seats, and a kitchen area.