The UAE never fails to impress…

Have friends or family who are visiting or moving to the UAE? One of the best ways to wow them is by showing them a picture-perfect view of the city. Not sure where to go? Well…

A new study by Remitly has revealed the best viewpoints in the Middle East by a study of over a million TripAdvisor reviews. The 1.4 million comments on TripAdvisor were analysed by the digital financial services provider to find out which attraction left the visitors talking about its view most regularly.

From a list of the top 10 shared by Remitly (below), the UAE has safely secured a total of eight spots out of 10.

Here are the 10 Best Viewpoints in the Middle East according to Remitly

Burj Khalifa, Dubai – 28,518 mentions The Dubai Fountain, Dubai – 9,285 mentions Burj Al Arab, Dubai – 2,516 mentions Museum of Islamic Art, Doha The Doha Corniche, Doha Dubai Frame, Dubai – 1,121 mentions Observation Deck at 300, Abu Dhabi – 1,090 mentions Dubai Creek, Dubai – 1,059 mentions Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain – 1,041 mentions Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi – 936 mentions

When compared to the best viewpoints from the rest of the world, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa takes up 4th position beating Edinburgh Castle, Charles Bridge in Prague and even the High Roller in Las Vegas.

Here are the top the 5 best viewpoints in the world according to Remitly

Top of the Rock, New York City, United States of America – 42,552 mentions London Eye, London, United Kingdom – 34,975 mentions Eiffel Tower, Paris, France – 32,875 mentions Burj Khalifa, Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 28,518 mentions Victoria Peak (The Peak), Hong Kong – 21,524 mentions

Jago McKenzie, Principal Business Manager at Remitly stated, ‘For anyone having moved to, or visiting the Middle East, the research shows there’s no lack of great views in the region. There are not many better feelings than looking out from the top of the tallest building in the world’.

For the full findings visit remitly.com

Images: Supplied