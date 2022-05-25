Another cool accolade snapped up by this amazing city…

A new study conducted by the Compare the Market – a UK price comparison website, has put together a list of ‘The 10 best coastal city break destinations‘ with Dubai proudly sitting at the number one ranking.

According to the scoring index shared by the website, Dubai received a score of 8.13 out of 10. Dubai’s score beat a list of 35 major coastal cities including Palma de Mallorca in Spain, Honolulu in the USA, Melbourne in Australia and plenty of more gorgeous cities across the world.

The study takes into a consideration a number of factors including the number of things to do, restaurants, beaches, Instagram posts, safety and average annual temperatures Dubai, according to the study, takes up the number one position on the list due to its ‘ultimate combination of city and beach.’ It goes on to state that the city has become one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations and is home to a number of five-star hotels, many of which have their own beaches.

Two factors played a key role: the average annual temperature of 27.6°C and the average annual rainfall (just 160mm).

The number of Instagram posts also sits at a staggering 117.2 million. It was voted one of the world’s most Instagrammable destinations in January 2020.

The top five best coastal city break destinations in the world in the study are as follows:

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 8.14 /10 Valencia, Sapin – 6.25 / 10 Dubrovnik, Croatia – 6.25 / 10 Alicante, Spain – 6.22 / 10 Palma de Mallorca, Spain – 6.14 / 10

The city also scored 83.66 out of 100 in safety. It is the third safest city in the world for solo female travellers according to the travel insurance website, InsureMyTrip back in February 2022.

Another win for the city came in January when Tripadvisor named Dubai as one of the world’s most popular destinations for 2022. The emirate beat London, Cancun, Bali and Paris to be recognised as the world’s best-rated destination in the Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travellers’ Choice Awards.

Images: Getty Images