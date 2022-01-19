The emirate beat London, Cancun, Bali and Paris to be recognised as the world’s best-rated destination in the Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travellers’ Choice Awards…

Dubai has been ranked as the most popular destination in the world for 2022 according to the Tripadvisor 2022 Travellers’ Choice Awards.

The travel booking and reviews platform has just unveiled its Best of the Best Destinations, which saw Dubai beat the likes of London, Cancun, Bali and Paris to snag the coveted top spot.

The top 10 Tripadvisor most-loved overall places for 2022 are:

1. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

2. London, United Kingdom

3. Cancún, Mexico

4. Bali, Indonesia

5. Crete, Greece

6. Rome, Italy

7. Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

8. Istanbul, Turkey

9. Paris, France

10. Hurghada, Egypt

The best of the best destinations are crowned based on the quality and quantity of reviews given within each sub-category, like hotels, restaurants and things to do. Tripadvisor considers reviews placed in the year from November 1, 2020 until October 31, 2021.

Within the sub-rankings, Dubai was recognised as fourth best destination for food lovers and top of the charts for city lovers.

A big year for Dubai

While Dubai’s recovery began in 2021 with the arrival of the delayed Expo 2020 Dubai, an array of top new restaurants and slew of exciting hotels, 2022 is set to get even more exciting.

The six-month expo will come to a close at the end of March, long-awaited hotels include Atlantis, The Royal and Dorchester Collection’s The Lana will debut, and we can expect the return of some big-scale festivals and events.

