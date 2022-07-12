Sponsored: Abu Dhabi’s own slice of Manhattan…

We realise you probably don’t need to be told that Al Maryah Island is home to some of the best culinary adventures, on-trend shopping opportunities, innovative events, dream staycations and the finest family-focused fun in Abu Dhabi. That, our dear friends, is a given.

What would perhaps be useful though is us sharing a few pro tips, cheeky hacks, and insider info on how to make the very best of it all this summer. Buckle up, the tour is about to begin.

There’s a lot going on at The Galleria Al Maryah Island

The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s ‘We’ve Got Summer in the Bag’ campaign – entitles shoppers spending more than Dhs500 to a free summer gift. Valid throughout July, show your Dhs500 plus receipt at the dedicated stand on Level 2 next to Caboodle, and you’ll be able to pick up gift set that includes a tote bag (worth stacking up on now, plastic bags are banned) with a choice of summer-themed gift including a beach towel, men’s or women’s beach hat, a scented candle or beach padels.

A select unit of eateries inside The Galleria Al Maryah Island are once again offering free kids meals when accompanied by main-paying adults. This time around, the popular Kids Eat Free promotion includes such casual eatery gems as Eat Greek, Loca, La Brioche, Asha’s, Almayass, Bombay Canteen, Royal Orchid, Charley’s Philly Steaks, and Nolu’s.

Between July 22 and 31, there will be multiple opportunities for kids to interact with their favourite characters from Paw Patrol (shout out to Chickaletta). With an Adventure Bay themed activity zone (Central Kitchens level 3) offering 45 minutes of edutainment ‘pawesomeness’. There’s also a live performance of The Big Show Rescue (daily at 4pm, 6pm and 8:30pm in the South Atrium and an opportunity for meet and greets).

Rosewood Hotel Abu Dhabi is pure staycation goals

Sense, a Rosewood Spa, is one of only two spas featured in the prestigious Forbes’ Abu Dhabi Travel Guide 2022, and they’ve decided to celebrate iwith some very special summer prices on a selection of its finest luxury treatments. And when it comes to gastronomy, their portfolio of top-tier restaurants provides many more reasons to pay Rosewood a visit. Take Dai Pai Dong for example, their enduringly popular brunching trio — the irresistible Friday Evening Hot Pot Brunch and the Saturday and Sunday Yum Cha Brunches — are the perfect way of stretching out a summer weekend with an irresistible array of dim sum, prime roast meats and indulgent desserts.

Sense, A Rosewood, Spa is open daily from 11am to 9pm. For bookings, please contact Rosewood Abu Dhabi at abudhabi.sensespa@rosewoodhotels.com or call +971 (0)2 813

And there’s more Five-Star treatment at The Four Seasons

The staycation discounts at The Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi include 20 per cent off as part of the Abu Dhabi Getaway promotions. Or if you’re staying in a suite, their ‘Stay longer, third night free’ deal gives you a night on the house when you book in for a three or more night stay.

The Four Seasons is also a hotel with an outstanding reputation for cuisine — and it now offers three incredible brunch voyages. Crust’s Saturday Brunch is held from 1pm to 4pm, with prices starting at just Dhs245 per person. Butcher & Still Meat People Saturday Brunch runs from 1pm to 4pm, prices start at Dhs285 per person. And then there’s the Café Milano Sunday Brunch, midday to 4pm, and its packages kick off at Dhs265 per person.

Win the high life

Visit summer.almaryahisland.ae to find out how you could win one of eight prize packages including a staycation.

