All the places with gratis gastro noms for little ones…

A select unit of eateries inside The Galleria Al Maryah Island are once again offering free kids meals when accompanied by main-paying adults.

The gratis party taking place at multiple outlets in the leading Abu Dhabi shopping destination, and is valid for dine-in from Monday through to Friday (excluding national holidays) in both july and August at select restaurants. A budget-friendly lifeline to parents battling a case of the ‘but I’m hungry’s.

And with recent dining additions, Din Tai Fung and Five Guys to the mall — there are now even more reasons to stop your shop for a culinary drop.

Truly gifted

The deal is part of The Galleria’s ‘We’ve Got Summer in the Bag’ campaign – which also includes a free summer gift for shoppers spending more than Dhs500. Valid throughout July, show your Dhs500 plus receipt at the dedicated stand on Level 2 next to Caboodle, and you’ll be able to pick up gift set that includes a tote bag (worth stacking up on now, plastic bags are banned) with a choice of summer-themed gift including a beach towel, men’s or women’s beach hat, a scented candle or beach padels.

Kids eat free

These are all the places, kids aged 12 and under, can eat for free at The Galleria Al Maryah Island between now and the end of August…

Al Mayass

This house of Arabaian cuisine is offering one complimentary ice cream for kids with the purchase of any main course.

Asha’s

Get a junior brimfull of Asha’s with one free kids meal on a minimum spend of Dhs100.

Bombay Canteen

Kids get a free fix of authentic South Indian fare with a minimum spend of Dhs50.

Charley’s

There’s one complimentary kids meal for any adult taking a main course.

Eat Greek

On offer — one free kids meal with any main course.

Joga

Kids get a free cookie with every meal spend of Dhs40.

La Brioche

Are giving away one completely complimentary kids meal with any other bought main course.

Kababji

The grills are alive with the sound of free kids meals. Simply buy any platter (sandwiches excluded) to redeem (max two on any order).

Loca

Gratis desserts are being given with the order of any main menu item.

Nolu’s

One no-need-to-pay kid’s meal for any main course.

Royal Orchid

Always a good ‘one to Thai’ but even more so at the mometnt with the fact that one child eats for free with a minimum spend of Dhs50.

Sushi Art

You can let the good time roll, and enjoy a complimentary kids serving with any adult spend of Dhs200.

Tortilla

There’s more Mex on flex at Tortilla, with free kids meals served alongside an adult main. Location: Level 3, Central Kitchens

The Galleria is located on Al Maryah Island, open Sun to Thu from 10am to 10pm, Fri to Sat from 10am to midnight. www.the galleria.ae

Images: Provided