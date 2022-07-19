En Fuego is set to open later this year at Atlantis The Palm…

Atlantis, The Palm is well-known for having a diverse selection of restaurants, but it’s set to become even more of a culinary hotspot with the arrival of a new South American outlet later this year. Joining the likes of Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen, Seafire Steakhouse, Nobu and Wavehouse in The Avenues is En Fuego, which will add South American cuisine to the mix. And if the first renders are anything to go by, a treat for the eyes and taste buds is coming our way.

Taking the spot in the Avenues occupied by Ronda Locatelli, the space will say goodbye to its Italian roots in favour of a South American flavour. Slated to open in November, En Fuego is set to be a high-octane, social dining concept with a big focus on entertainment. Drawing the vibrant South American spirit into its roster of performance and live music, you can expect much more than just singers and dancers, with flaming hoop artists, acrobats and even a fire-breathing strong man all on the entertainment roster.

The menu is set to be just as colourful, with Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef Daniel García at the helm of the kitchen. Showcasing a collection of Latin America’s finest dishes and flavours, on the En Fuego menu diners can expect to be taken on a culinary flight from the streets of Rio De Janeiro to the mountains of Peru.

En Fuego is the latest restaurant from Dubai-based hospitality brand Solutions Leisure, who are also behind restaurants including Ula at Dukes The Palm, Asia Asia in Dubai Marina and newly revamped Greenroom in Sports City. It’s the second restaurant they’re launching at Atlantis, with ever-popular entertainment destination Wavehouse also part of their portfolio.

